K-dramas for
aspiring artists
A devoted art curator strives to hide her passion for K-pop idols from the recently appointed gallery director
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
Kim Dal Ri works to save her family's art museum from bankruptcy, and a romance blossoms with Jin Moo Hak, an uneducated businessman who comes to her aid.
Image Credits- KBS2
Dali & Cocky Prince
Two art students, both hesitant due to past heartbreaks, find it challenging to understand and embrace their growing feelings for each other
Image Credits- JTBC
Nevertheless
Yeon Joo discovers her father's webtoon, W, is a living world. She saves the lead Kang Chul, who then falls in love with her and crosses into the real world. Many scenes are made like drawings in this K-drama
Image Credits- MBC TV
W:Two Worlds
A real estate CEO time-travels to his future, decides to marry a photographer. The drama is filled with stunning cinematic scenes
Image Credits- tvN
Tomorrow, With You
High school sweethearts, a carefree building illustrator, and a stoic PR agent reunite to film a sequel to a documentary
Image Credits- SBS TV
Our Beloved Summer
A 30-year-old set designer and an aspiring musician fall in love, unraveling a forgotten accident from their shared past
Image Credits- SBS TV
Still 17
A disciplined architect finds love with a furniture designer while pretending to be gay
Image Credits- MBC
Personal Taste
Following aspiring individuals in the contemporary fashion scene, beautifully shot against Seoul's landscapes, this drama offers a behind-the-scenes look of the industry that's truly inspiring
Image Credits- tvN
Record Of Youth
Click Here
Following an injury that halts her judo career, Ma Eum joins a webtoon company, navigating numerous challenges with unwavering optimism
Image Credits- SBS TV
Today’s Webtoon