 Pratyusha Dash

November 21, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas for
aspiring artists

A devoted art curator strives to hide her passion for K-pop idols from the recently appointed gallery director

Image: tvN

Her Private Life

Kim Dal Ri works to save her family's art museum from bankruptcy, and a romance blossoms with Jin Moo Hak, an uneducated businessman who comes to her aid.

Image Credits- KBS2

Dali & Cocky Prince

Two art students, both hesitant due to past heartbreaks, find it challenging to understand and embrace their growing feelings for each other

Image Credits- JTBC

Nevertheless 

Yeon Joo discovers her father's webtoon, W, is a living world. She saves the lead Kang Chul, who then falls in love with her and crosses into the real world. Many scenes are made like drawings in this K-drama

Image Credits- MBC TV

W:Two Worlds

A real estate CEO time-travels to his future, decides to marry a photographer. The drama is filled with stunning cinematic scenes

Image Credits- tvN

Tomorrow, With You

High school sweethearts, a carefree building illustrator, and a stoic PR agent reunite to film a sequel to a documentary

Image Credits- SBS TV

Our Beloved Summer

A 30-year-old set designer and an aspiring musician fall in love, unraveling a forgotten accident from their shared past

Image Credits- SBS TV

Still 17

A disciplined architect finds love with a furniture designer while pretending to be gay

Image Credits- MBC

Personal Taste

Following aspiring individuals in the contemporary fashion scene, beautifully shot against Seoul's landscapes, this drama offers a behind-the-scenes look of the industry that's truly inspiring

Image Credits- tvN

Record Of Youth

Following an injury that halts her judo career, Ma Eum joins a webtoon company, navigating numerous challenges with unwavering optimism

Image Credits- SBS TV

Today’s Webtoon

