K-dramas for Every Zodiac Sign
K-Drama: Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A feisty heroine with super strength battles crime and finds love. Aries will admire her determination and bravery.
Aries
Image: JTBC
K-Drama: Crash Landing on You
A love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer, offering Taurus a taste of romance and luxury.
Taurus
Image:tvN
K-Drama: My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A tale of self-acceptance and personal transformation, reflecting Gemini's adaptability and duality in identity.
Gemini
Image:JTBC
K-Drama: Goblin
This fantasy romance explores themes of love, loss, and immortality, resonating with Cancer's emotional depth.
Cancer
Image:tvN
K-Drama: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
A charismatic CEO and his secretary's love story is perfect for Leo's love of drama, glamour, and passion.
Leo
Image:tvN
K-Drama: Itaewon Class
A story of perseverance and justice in the business world, appealing to Virgo's practical and analytical nature.
Virgo
Image:JTBC
K-Drama: Descendants of the Sun
Military officers navigate love and duty, echoing Libra's desire for balance and harmonious relationships.
Image: KBS2
Libra
K-Drama: The World of the Married
A thrilling tale of betrayal and revenge, capturing Scorpio's intensity and determination in relationships
Image:JTBC
Scorpio
K-Drama: Coffee Prince
A classic romantic comedy about a man who disguises himself as a woman to work at a coffee shop.
Sagittarius
Image: MBC
K-Drama: Misaeng
A realistic portrayal of corporate life and ambition, connecting with Capricorn's work ethic and determination.
Capricorn
Image: tvN
K-Drama: W - Two Worlds
A mind-bending sci-fi romance, appealing to Aquarius' fascination with unconventional concepts and creativity.
Aquarius
Image: MBC
K-Drama: While You Were Sleeping
A drama centered on dreams, foresight, and romance, reflecting Pisces' imaginative and empathetic nature.
Pisces
Image: SBS