Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

september 05, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas for Every Zodiac Sign

K-Drama: Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 
A feisty heroine with super strength battles crime and finds love. Aries will admire her determination and bravery.

Aries 

Image: JTBC

K-Drama: Crash Landing on You 
A love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer, offering Taurus a taste of romance and luxury.

Taurus 

Image:tvN

K-Drama: My ID is Gangnam Beauty 
A tale of self-acceptance and personal transformation, reflecting Gemini's adaptability and duality in identity.

Gemini

Image:JTBC

K-Drama: Goblin 
This fantasy romance explores themes of love, loss, and immortality, resonating with Cancer's emotional depth.

Cancer 

Image:tvN

K-Drama: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? 
A charismatic CEO and his secretary's love story is perfect for Leo's love of drama, glamour, and passion.

Leo 

Image:tvN

K-Drama: Itaewon Class 
A story of perseverance and justice in the business world, appealing to Virgo's practical and analytical nature.

Virgo

Image:JTBC

K-Drama: Descendants of the Sun
Military officers navigate love and duty, echoing Libra's desire for balance and harmonious relationships.

Image: KBS2

Libra

K-Drama: The World of the Married 
A thrilling tale of betrayal and revenge, capturing Scorpio's intensity and determination in relationships

Image:JTBC

Scorpio

K-Drama: Coffee Prince
A classic romantic comedy about a man who disguises himself as a woman to work at a coffee shop.

Sagittarius

Image: MBC

K-Drama: Misaeng
A realistic portrayal of corporate life and ambition, connecting with Capricorn's work ethic and determination.

Capricorn

Image: tvN

K-Drama: W - Two Worlds
A mind-bending sci-fi romance, appealing to Aquarius' fascination with unconventional concepts and creativity.

Aquarius 

Image: MBC

K-Drama: While You Were Sleeping 
A drama centered on dreams, foresight, and romance, reflecting Pisces' imaginative and empathetic nature.

Pisces 

Image: SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here