Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

November 24, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas for
pet lovers

Practical Se-hee marries sweet Ji-ho to keep her as a tenant without societal judgment. Their cat Woori plays a crucial role in the plot

Image Credits- tvN

Because This Is My First Life

Reluctant big-city veterinarian Han Ji Yool (Chu Young Woo) moves to the countryside and encounters policewoman Ahn Ja Young (Joy), a local with a charming hidden side

Image Credits- Kakao Entertainment

Once Upon A Small Town

Graphic designer Sol Ah, aspiring cartoonist, takes a unique turn in life when she adopts a cat, only to realize it has the extraordinary ability to transform into a human being

Image Credits- KBS2

Meow, The Secret Boy

A chance encounter with a veterinarian flips the life of a prosperous CEO upside down

Image Credits- Godin Media

Noble, My Love

A whimsical fantasy romance unfolds between a woman cursed to transform into a dog when kissed and the only person who can break the spell—a man with a deep fear of dogs

Image Credits- MBC

A Good Day to Be a Dog

A psychic veterinarian and a detective team up to solve small-town mysteries, but their abilities are put to the ultimate test when they unravel a case involving a cunning serial killer

Image Credits- JTBC

Behind Your Touch

Delinquent prosecutor Jin Jung uses unconventional methods to mete out justice, going to extremes to protect the underprivileged. D.O.'s character adds charm with his lovable dog, Coco

Image Credits- KBS2

Bad Prosecutor 

Violinist Woo Seo Ri emerges from a 17-year coma and crosses paths with Gong Woo Jin, a man wary of love. The K-drama features a cute Chihuahua named DeokKu, aka Paeng

Image Credits- SBS TV

Still 17

Reincarnated as a writer and a veterinarian, two Korean resistance fighters from the Japanese occupation era, aided by a ghost in the form of a dog, race against time to unveil the truth about their past

Image Credits- tvN

Chicago Typewriter

Childhood sweethearts reunite during a documentary project after years of separation. The K-drama features  Shin Joon Young's cute sheepdog, Pororo.

Image Credits- KBS2

Uncontrollably Fond

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here