K-dramas for
pet lovers
Practical Se-hee marries sweet Ji-ho to keep her as a tenant without societal judgment. Their cat Woori plays a crucial role in the plot
Image Credits- tvN
Because This Is My First Life
Reluctant big-city veterinarian Han Ji Yool (Chu Young Woo) moves to the countryside and encounters policewoman Ahn Ja Young (Joy), a local with a charming hidden side
Image Credits- Kakao Entertainment
Once Upon A Small Town
Graphic designer Sol Ah, aspiring cartoonist, takes a unique turn in life when she adopts a cat, only to realize it has the extraordinary ability to transform into a human being
Image Credits- KBS2
Meow, The Secret Boy
A chance encounter with a veterinarian flips the life of a prosperous CEO upside down
Image Credits- Godin Media
Noble, My Love
A whimsical fantasy romance unfolds between a woman cursed to transform into a dog when kissed and the only person who can break the spell—a man with a deep fear of dogs
Image Credits- MBC
A Good Day to Be a Dog
A psychic veterinarian and a detective team up to solve small-town mysteries, but their abilities are put to the ultimate test when they unravel a case involving a cunning serial killer
Image Credits- JTBC
Behind Your Touch
Delinquent prosecutor Jin Jung uses unconventional methods to mete out justice, going to extremes to protect the underprivileged. D.O.'s character adds charm with his lovable dog, Coco
Image Credits- KBS2
Bad Prosecutor
Violinist Woo Seo Ri emerges from a 17-year coma and crosses paths with Gong Woo Jin, a man wary of love. The K-drama features a cute Chihuahua named DeokKu, aka Paeng
Image Credits- SBS TV
Still 17
Reincarnated as a writer and a veterinarian, two Korean resistance fighters from the Japanese occupation era, aided by a ghost in the form of a dog, race against time to unveil the truth about their past
Image Credits- tvN
Chicago Typewriter
Childhood sweethearts reunite during a documentary project after years of separation. The K-drama features Shin Joon Young's cute sheepdog, Pororo.
Image Credits- KBS2
Uncontrollably Fond