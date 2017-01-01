K-dramas for Summer watchlist

Dongbaek, an orphan turned single mom, crosses paths with Yongsik, a benevolent police officer in their small town, leading to a blossoming romance
A summer favorite, Our Beloved Summer narrates the tale of two ex-lovers who reunite years after filming a viral high school documentary, finding themselves back in front of the camera and intertwined in each other's live
Image Credits-SBS
Our Beloved Summer
A group of childhood friends in the same neighborhood rely on each other during their teenage years, while their parents, who are also close, face their own challenges together
Image Credits- tvN
Reply 1988
Trapped in the ruthless corporate world, an employee fights for freedom using only his wit, diploma, and strategic Go game skills
Image Credits- tvN
Misaeng: Incomplete Life
Five doctors, friends since their undergraduate days, maintain a close bond and a shared passion for music as they navigate their careers together at the same hospital
Image Credits- tvN
Hospital Playlist
Following a downfall, a photographer returns to her hometown and unexpectedly reunites with her childhood friend, reigniting a past romance left unfinished
Image Credits-JTBC
Welcome to Samdalri
Image Credits- tvN
Sung Deok Mi, a museum curator, conceals her admiration for singer Cha Shi An behind her professional facade. However, her secret is discovered by the museum's new director, who becomes intrigued by her
Her Private Life
In an era where dreams appear distant, a teenage fencer pursues big dreams. Along the way, she encounters a diligent young man striving to rebuild his life
Image Credits- tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Kang Mi Rae, facing relentless bullying due to her appearance, opts for plastic surgery. Yet, this decision only increases her struggles, prompting her to embark on a journey to rebuild her self-esteem
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Image Credits- JTBC
A group of students experiences various challenges and obstacles while navigating personal issues and confronting a corrupt school system