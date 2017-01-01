Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 18, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas for Summer watchlist

Image Credits- KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms

Dongbaek, an orphan turned single mom, crosses paths with Yongsik, a benevolent police officer in their small town, leading to a blossoming romance

A summer favorite, Our Beloved Summer narrates the tale of two ex-lovers who reunite years after filming a viral high school documentary, finding themselves back in front of the camera and intertwined in each other's live

Image Credits-SBS

Our Beloved Summer

A group of childhood friends in the same neighborhood rely on each other during their teenage years, while their parents, who are also close, face their own challenges together

Image Credits- tvN

Reply 1988

Trapped in the ruthless corporate world, an employee fights for freedom using only his wit, diploma, and strategic Go game skills

Image Credits- tvN

Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Five doctors, friends since their undergraduate days, maintain a close bond and a shared passion for music as they navigate their careers together at the same hospital

Image Credits- tvN

Hospital Playlist

Following a downfall, a photographer returns to her hometown and unexpectedly reunites with her childhood friend, reigniting a past romance left unfinished

Image Credits-JTBC

Welcome to Samdalri

Image Credits- tvN

Sung Deok Mi, a museum curator, conceals her admiration for singer Cha Shi An behind her professional facade. However, her secret is discovered by the museum's new director, who becomes intrigued by her

Her Private Life

In an era where dreams appear distant, a teenage fencer pursues big dreams. Along the way, she encounters a diligent young man striving to rebuild his life

Image Credits- tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Kang Mi Rae, facing relentless bullying due to her appearance, opts for plastic surgery. Yet, this decision only increases her struggles, prompting her to embark on a journey to rebuild her self-esteem

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Image Credits- JTBC

A group of students experiences various challenges and obstacles while navigating personal issues and confronting a corrupt school system

School 2017

Image Credits-KBS2

