K-dramas for winter fashion ideas

Whether in North Korea or South, winter fashion on both sides is renowned for its uniqueness, with characters like Yoon Se Ri leading the trendsetting charge in both regions
Image Credits- tvN
Crash Landing On You
We can't discuss winter fashion without acknowledging the classic drama Goblin. From long trench coats to multi-colored layered sweaters and beyond, the winter fashion showcased in Goblin was undeniably swoon-worthy
Image Credits- tvN
Goblin
Jun Ji Hyun's unique fashion sense shines as she effortlessly pairs dresses with standout trench coats, like vibrant yellow ones, creating visually appealing winter looks
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Image Credits- SBS TV
Thanks to K-dramas, power suits have evolved with laid-back silhouettes and cropped blazers paired with midi-skirts. Take cues from actress Park Min Young's stylish looks in Her Private Life for versatile winter fashion inspiration
Her Private Life
Image Credits- tvN
Kairos
Image Credits- MBC TV
Actress Han Ae Ri from Kairos effortlessly elevates a basic beige sweater vest by styling it with a plain tee underneath or even a collared tee paired with formal pants
Kim Yoo Jung's dress in Clean With Passion For Now is a blend of trendy and chic, perfect for winter with its stand-up collar and frilled sleeves. Plus, who says florals are only for spring? This cute printed dress makes a statement even in the coldest months
Clean With A Passion For Now
Image Credits- JTBC
Taking cues from Suzy's style in While You Were Sleeping, remember that even a simple baseball cap can add a fashionable flair to your look
While You Were Sleeping
Image Credits- SBS TV
In My Strange Hero, Yoo Seung Ho demonstrates stylish winter layering with a trendy plaid outer layer, a jean jacket, and a soft turtleneck. This combination offers both comfort and vibrancy for chilly days
My Strange Hero
Image Credits- SBS TV
Nearly every outfit Kim Go Eun wore in Cheese in the Trap epitomized a prêt-à-porter approach to fashion. The drama set the standard for college fashion, showcasing simplicity and realism in how a typical student would dress
Cheese in the Trap
Image Credits- tvN
In Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Park Bo Young's style showcased a unique blend of frills and collars, balanced with neutral tones in sweaters and coats for a chic winter look