Pratyusha Dash

January 31, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas for winter fashion ideas

Whether in North Korea or South, winter fashion on both sides is renowned for its uniqueness, with characters like Yoon Se Ri leading the trendsetting charge in both regions

Image Credits- tvN

Crash Landing On You

We can't discuss winter fashion without acknowledging the classic drama Goblin. From long trench coats to multi-colored layered sweaters and beyond, the winter fashion showcased in Goblin was undeniably swoon-worthy

Image Credits- tvN

Goblin

Jun Ji Hyun's unique fashion sense shines as she effortlessly pairs dresses with standout trench coats, like vibrant yellow ones, creating visually appealing winter looks

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Image Credits- SBS TV

Thanks to K-dramas, power suits have evolved with laid-back silhouettes and cropped blazers paired with midi-skirts. Take cues from actress Park Min Young's stylish looks in Her Private Life for versatile winter fashion inspiration

Her Private Life

Image Credits- tvN

Kairos

Image Credits- MBC TV

Actress Han Ae Ri from Kairos effortlessly elevates a basic beige sweater vest by styling it with a plain tee underneath or even a collared tee paired with formal pants

Kim Yoo Jung's dress in Clean With Passion For Now is a blend of trendy and chic, perfect for winter with its stand-up collar and frilled sleeves. Plus, who says florals are only for spring? This cute printed dress makes a statement even in the coldest months

Clean With A Passion For Now

Image Credits- JTBC

Taking cues from Suzy's style in While You Were Sleeping, remember that even a simple baseball cap can add a fashionable flair to your look

While You Were Sleeping

Image Credits- SBS TV

In My Strange Hero, Yoo Seung Ho demonstrates stylish winter layering with a trendy plaid outer layer, a jean jacket, and a soft turtleneck. This combination offers both comfort and vibrancy for chilly days

My Strange Hero

Image Credits- SBS TV

Nearly every outfit Kim Go Eun wore in Cheese in the Trap epitomized a prêt-à-porter approach to fashion. The drama set the standard for college fashion, showcasing simplicity and realism in how a typical student would dress

Cheese in the Trap

Image Credits- tvN

In Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Park Bo Young's style showcased a unique blend of frills and collars, balanced with neutral tones in sweaters and coats for a chic winter look

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image Credits- JTBC

