K-dramas for your mid-week blues
Follow a spirited weightlifter pursuing her dreams and discovering unexpected love with a synchronized swimmer
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
Join three pals managing a struggling guesthouse, braving hilarious mishaps, and cherishing heartwarming bonds
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Waikiki
Witness a naturally strong woman aiding a clumsy CEO in solving crimes while uncovering her own hidden power
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC
Delve into the world of a fangirl curator juggling an idol fan club secretly, all while falling for an art gallery director
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
Experience the chaos and forbidden love as a modern chef awakens in a Joseon queen's body
Mr. Queen
Image: tvN
Journey with childhood friends supporting each other's dreams and finding love amidst life's challenges
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2
Explore the tale of a narcissistic vice president realizing his feelings for his highly efficient secretary
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Image: tvN
Embark on a whimsical romantic comedy as a 400-year-old alien falls for a top actress, transcending time and space
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
Witness a 17-year-old violinist waking up as a 30-year-old woman after a coma, navigating life's challenges with the help of a kind playwright.
Thirty But Seventeen
Image: SBS
Follow five doctor best friends as they navigate the joys and trials of hospital life, intertwining their personal stories with laughter and love
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN