Heading 3

Pujya Doss

april 03, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas for your mid-week blues

Follow a spirited weightlifter pursuing her dreams and discovering unexpected love with a synchronized swimmer

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

Join three pals managing a struggling guesthouse, braving hilarious mishaps, and cherishing heartwarming bonds

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki

Witness a naturally strong woman aiding a clumsy CEO in solving crimes while uncovering her own hidden power

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image: JTBC

Delve into the world of a fangirl curator juggling an idol fan club secretly, all while falling for an art gallery director

Her Private Life

Image: tvN

Experience the chaos and forbidden love as a modern chef awakens in a Joseon queen's body

Mr. Queen

Image: tvN

Journey with childhood friends supporting each other's dreams and finding love amidst life's challenges

Fight for My Way

Image: KBS2

Explore the tale of a narcissistic vice president realizing his feelings for his highly efficient secretary

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Image: tvN

Embark on a whimsical romantic comedy as a 400-year-old alien falls for a top actress, transcending time and space

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

Witness a 17-year-old violinist waking up as a 30-year-old woman after a coma, navigating life's challenges with the help of a kind playwright.

Thirty But Seventeen

Image: SBS

Follow five doctor best friends as they navigate the joys and trials of hospital life, intertwining their personal stories with laughter and love

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here