K-dramas ft Platonic relationships

In Goblin, Ji Eun Tak's friendship with the Grim Reaper is as heartwarming as the Reaper's bond with the Goblin. Despite their initial hate due to the Reaper's duty to kill Eun Tak, they grow closer over time
Image credits- tvN
Ji Eun Tak and The Grim Reaper in Goblin
In D.P., Private Ahn Jun Ho and Corporal Han Ho Yeol, partners in the Deserter Pursuit unit of the Korean military, overcome their initial differences to form a strong bond. Their friendship provides a bright spot amidst the unit's challenges, particularly for Jun Ho
Image Credits- Netflix
Ahn Jun Ho and Han Ho Yeol in D.P.
Hwang Shi Mok, lacking friends, finds solace in Han Yeo Jin. Together, they uncover corruption within the Korean legal system
Image Credits- tvN
Shi Mok and Yeo Jin in Forest of Secrets
The friendship between Kim Gun Woo and Hong Woo Jin forms the heart of Bloodhounds. Their instant connection, sparked by a single boxing match, blossoms into an inseparable bond
Image Credits- Netflix
Kim Gun Woo and Hong Woo Jin in Bloodhounds
We all crave that friend who patiently listens to our relationship issues. Both Eun Hyuk and Bong Hee face their share of romantic challenges. Amidst it all, they find solace in each other, often over coffee in the garden—unless Ji Wook decides to surprise them with a water hose
Image Credits- SBS
Bong Hee and Eun Hyuk in Suspicious Partner
In Business Proposal, the friendship duo of Hari and Young Seo shines brightly. Hari's helping Young Seo during blind dates underscores their strong bond. Moreover, the camaraderie among the women, who support each other like family, is truly heartwarming to watch
Image Credits- SBS TV
Shin Hari and Jin Young Seo in Business Proposal
Ju Kyung and Su Jin shared one of the closest friendships, although it was later strained due to a romantic relationship. Ju Kyung provided unwavering emotional support to Su Jin, while Su Jin made it her priority to protect Ju Kyung at every turn
Image Credits- tvN
Ju Kyung and Su Jin in True Beauty
Geu Rami embraces Young Woo as an equal and aids her understanding of social nuances. Their friendship, highlighted by a unique handshake, quickly gained popularity, inspiring fans and their own closest companions
Image Credits- ENA
Young Woo and Geu Rami in Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Romantic relationships develop among the friends in Reply 1988, except for Sung Duk Seon and Ryu Dong Ryong. Duk Seon and Dong Ryong share many similarities, enjoying humor and fun times together
Image Credits- tvN
Sung Duk Seon and Ryu Dong Ryong in Reply 1988
Gil Ra Im may be the ultimate fangirl of K-pop idol Oska, but romance is off the table for these two. Especially with Oska's cousin, the charmingly conceited Kim Joo Won, in the picture