This rom-com drama won everyone's hearts for its hilarious and inspiring storyline. Ko Dong Man and Choi Ae Ra's characters are loosely based on the life of the mixed martial artist Choo Sung Hoon and his wife, Yano Shiho
Fight For My Way
Source: KBS2
In the titular K-drama, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Minho, Do Ji Han, BTS' V, and the other Hwarang members were trained to pursue a different path in protecting the kingdom
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Source: KBS
This crowd-favourite isn't exactly based on a specific story, but one of the characters in Reply 1988 played by Park Bo Gum is actually inspired by Lee Chang Ho, a real-life Baduk player!
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
The crimes shown in the top-rated K-drama Signal were derived from real cases in South Korea. This includes the Park Chorong Bitnari kidnapping case and the shocking Hwasong serial murders that took place in the Gyeonggi province
Signal
Source: tvN
Empress Ki is actually a real person who was born in Korea during the Goryeo sovereignty and started at the bottom of society. Later on, she was sent as a tribute to the Yuan dynasty and as time passed by, she became a high-ranking official
The Empress Ki
Source: MBC
This drama is about a young man who starts working as an intern at a large corporation. It was based on a popular webtoon of the same name that was inspired by the writer's own experiences working in a similar environment
Misaeng
Source: tvN
Hymn Of Death is inspired by the popular Korean song, "Praise of Death", and brings us to the true-to-life tragic story of Yun Sim Deok, a professional soprano singer who met a writer named Kim Woo Jin
Hymn Of Death
Source: SBS
The webtoon-based series Taxi Driver puts the spotlight on Kim Do Ki, who plots revenge per client request through the Rainbox Taxi Company. A case in the drama was inspired by the Cho Doo Soon case
Taxi Driver
Source: SBS
Move To Heaven is inspired by the non-fiction essay, Things Left Behind by Kim Sae Byul, a South Korean trauma cleaner
Move To Heaven
Source: Netflix
