K-dramas like A Good Day to Be a Dog
Tanya Saxena
Indulge in a similar fantasy romance where a man and a woman go through an inexplicable body swap every time they kiss
Image: U+ Mobile TV
Branding in Seongsu
A charming Gumiho, a mythical nine-tailed fox who can turn into a human, loses his fox marble to a woman and needs to get it back before he loses his powers and corrupts her
Image: tvN
My Roommate is a Gumiho
Follow a cupid who ends up falling in love himself with an attractive veterinarian doctor whose lovers face a near-death experience, will they find a way to each other
My Man is Cupid
Image: Prime Video
Fantasy takes a leap when a woman ends up saving a webtoon character in his world, who later falls in love with her and follows her to the real world
Image: MBC
W: Two Worlds Apart
A woman with a special power to hear people’s lies is shocked to meet a charming music composer and producer who does not lie but ends up becoming a murder suspect
My Lovely Liar
Image: Rakuten Viki
Follows an interesting love story between a man who has to remain isolated as he suffers from a dangerous allergy triggered by human touch and a woman who acts like a robot
I am Not a Robot
Image: MBC/Netflix
Indulge in a fantasy romance where a woman who wants to become a web-comic author falls in love with a man who can become a cat
Welcome
Image: KBS
A powerful nine tailed fox, a former mountain deity has been looking for his first love for centuries and when he finds her he also brings back their fateful enemy, will they win this time
Tale of the Nine Tailed
Image: tvN
Kokdu, a grim reaper seems to lose his powers when in the presence of a woman with mysterious powers and a long-forgotten link to him from his past life
Kokdu: Season of Diety
Image: MBC
A charming attorney discovers he is under a centuries-old family curse, and the only way to break it is by seeking help from an ordinary government worker who was once a powerful shaman
Destined with You
Image: Netflix