june 09, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like A Good Day to Be a Dog

Tanya Saxena

Indulge in a similar fantasy romance where a man and a woman go through an inexplicable body swap every time they kiss

Image: U+ Mobile TV

Branding in Seongsu 

A charming Gumiho, a mythical nine-tailed fox who can turn into a human, loses his fox marble to a woman and needs to get it back before he loses his powers and corrupts her

Image: tvN

 My Roommate is a Gumiho 

Follow a cupid who ends up falling in love himself with an attractive veterinarian doctor whose lovers face a near-death experience, will they find a way to each other

 My Man is Cupid

Image: Prime Video 

Fantasy takes a leap when a woman ends up saving a webtoon character in his world, who later falls in love with her and follows her to the real world

Image: MBC

 W: Two Worlds Apart 

A woman with a special power to hear people’s lies is shocked to meet a charming music composer and producer who does not lie but ends up becoming a murder suspect 

 My Lovely Liar

Image: Rakuten Viki

Follows an interesting love story between a man who has to remain isolated as he suffers from a dangerous allergy triggered by human touch and a woman who acts like a robot 

 I am Not a Robot

Image: MBC/Netflix

Indulge in a fantasy romance where a woman who wants to become a web-comic author falls in love with a man who can become a cat

 Welcome

Image: KBS

A powerful nine tailed fox, a former mountain deity has been looking for his first love for centuries and when he finds her he also brings back their fateful enemy, will they win this time 

Tale of the Nine Tailed 

Image: tvN

Kokdu, a grim reaper seems to lose his powers when in the presence of a woman with mysterious powers and a long-forgotten link to him from his past life

Kokdu: Season of Diety 

Image: MBC

A charming attorney discovers he is under a centuries-old family curse, and the only way to break it is by seeking help from an ordinary government worker who was once a powerful shaman

Destined with You

Image: Netflix

