june 02, 2024

K-dramas like Alchemy of Souls

Indulge in a fateful journey in the fantasy world set in the ancient fictional city of Arth where the inhabitants bind together to rebuild it by getting powers

 Arthdal Chronicles

Combing the power of fantasy, romance, and comedy this K-drama follows an arrogant immortal being who is tied to a gifted human woman to regain his immortality

 A Korean Odyssey

Follow a woman in this fantasy period romance drama when she travels 1000 years back in time and finds herself in the middle of a love triangle and power struggle

 Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Follow a goblin on his eternal journey to unite with his one true bride who can save him from an age-old curse

 Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Follow a riveting story of romance in this fantasy period drama where a woman turns into an assassin to kill the king but is caught in an inescapable trap when she becomes a consort to him

Love Song For Illusion

Hotel Del Luna will take you into an interesting incredible world where dead people can rest at a hotel run by a cursed, beautiful owner who is paying for her sins but can be freed by a young man

 Hotel Del Luna

A lawyer who is tormented by bloodied hands as part of a centuries-old curse finds out that the shaman who gave it, can free him from it

Destined With You

Get ready to have your world turned upside down when a woman decides to marry a demon who has lost all his powers to her

My Demon

The Uncanny Counter will take you on an unforgettable fantasy ride where demon hunters are disguising as noodle shop workers to hunt down evil spirits

 The Uncanny Counter 

This K-drama will bring you the goodness of fantasy and period drama in one, follow Lee Yeon as he is taken back into the past and has to deal with the magical problem of that time to get back to the present

 Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

