K-dramas like Alchemy of Souls

Indulge in a fateful journey in the fantasy world set in the ancient fictional city of Arth where the inhabitants bind together to rebuild it by getting powers
Image: Netflix
Arthdal Chronicles
Combing the power of fantasy, romance, and comedy this K-drama follows an arrogant immortal being who is tied to a gifted human woman to regain his immortality
Image: tvN
A Korean Odyssey
Follow a woman in this fantasy period romance drama when she travels 1000 years back in time and finds herself in the middle of a love triangle and power struggle
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
Follow a goblin on his eternal journey to unite with his one true bride who can save him from an age-old curse
Image: tvN
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Follow a riveting story of romance in this fantasy period drama where a woman turns into an assassin to kill the king but is caught in an inescapable trap when she becomes a consort to him
Love Song For Illusion
Image: KBS
Hotel Del Luna will take you into an interesting incredible world where dead people can rest at a hotel run by a cursed, beautiful owner who is paying for her sins but can be freed by a young man
Hotel Del Luna
Image: Netflix
A lawyer who is tormented by bloodied hands as part of a centuries-old curse finds out that the shaman who gave it, can free him from it
Destined With You
Image: JTBC
Get ready to have your world turned upside down when a woman decides to marry a demon who has lost all his powers to her
My Demon
Image: SBS
The Uncanny Counter will take you on an unforgettable fantasy ride where demon hunters are disguising as noodle shop workers to hunt down evil spirits
The Uncanny Counter
Image: Netflix
This K-drama will bring you the goodness of fantasy and period drama in one, follow Lee Yeon as he is taken back into the past and has to deal with the magical problem of that time to get back to the present