K-dramas like All of Us Are Dead
Tanya Saxena
Get ready to choose between monsters, humans, and mutants when the world suddenly gets plagued by a strange curse that turns people into monsters
Image: Netflix
Sweet Home
The latest and one of the best post-apocalyptic K-dramas, based on the hit manga of same name, will take you on the perfect ride in a world that is slowly being overruled by killing alien parasites
Image: Netflix
Parasyte: The Grey
Zombies are not a thing of the future as they are plaguing the Joseon city and now it is on the crown prince to save the kingdom from this mysterious disease while protecting his throne
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
In the city of Gyeongseong in 1945, a daughter searches for her missing mother with the help of a charming gentleman when they face a deadly unearthly creature created by unknown experiments
Image: Netflix
Gyeongseong Creature
A brand new twist comes to the post-apocalyptic setup in this drama where three dangerous monsters from hell condemn people to hell, what will happen to humanity, or does it deserve it
Hellbound
Image: Netflix
Find your happiness in a future where a dangerous disease that turns humans into zombies has destroyed the way of living
Happiness
Image: tvN
A headstrong chaebol heiress, a man who has become immortal and a powerful priest join hands to stop evil demons from unleashing in the world
Island
Image: Prime Video/tvN
An asteroid hit that will destroy Earth is just 200 days away, get in to the world-ending situation with this K-drama and follow unlikely heroes standing up to protect everyone
Goodbye Earth
Image: Netflix
A sudden invasion by an alien race puts high school students into action as they join forces with the military to fight them
Duty After School
Image: TVING
Click Here
Let’s take down powerful demons in this drama where a possessed woman with the help of a gifted exorcist tries to strop mysterious deaths
Revenant
Image: Disney+