K-dramas like Behind Your Touch
Behind Your Touch is a recent South Korean comedy drama released on Netflix
Image: JTBC
The story revolves around a mysterious meteor shower that brings psychometric abilities to Ye Bun
Image credits: JTBC
It is a comedy romance show based on a web novel of the same name. Where the woman can see the future when she accidentally kisses her boss
Image: Disney+
Kiss Sixth Sense
This drama also revolves around a mysterious investigation similar to Behind yout rouch crime drama
Image: MBC
The Game: Towards Zero
If you loved the small village vibes from Behind Your Touch, you will definitely love Hometown Cha Cha cha
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
A crime mystery reminiscent of ‘Behind Your Touch,’ this show comes with a compelling buddy comedy partnership
Image: KBS2
Zombie Detective
Like, Ye Bun and Jang Yeol from ‘Behind Yout Touch,’ Bong Pal and Hyeon Ji also have an enemies to lovers relationship that fans of the trope will definitely enjoy
Image: tvN
Bring It On, Ghost
The series features entertaining character dynamics and presents a comedic crime-fighting narrative that viewers will find similar to ‘Behind Your Touch
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong-soon
If you’re looking for something with a similar concept to ‘Behind Your Touch’ but with a more serious tone, ‘He Is Psychometric’ would be the perfect watch for you
Image: tvN
He Is Psychometric
Click Here
The show has all the building blocks of ‘Behind Your Touch’ with a comedic narrative, a super-powered protagonist
Image: SBS
The Girl Who Sees Smells