Pujya Doss

November 9, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas like Behind Your Touch

Behind Your Touch is a recent South Korean comedy drama released on Netflix

Image: JTBC

The story revolves around a mysterious meteor shower that brings psychometric abilities to Ye Bun

Image credits: JTBC

It is a comedy romance show based on a web novel of the same name. Where the woman can see the future when she accidentally kisses her boss

Image: Disney+

Kiss Sixth Sense 

This drama also revolves around a mysterious investigation similar to Behind yout rouch crime drama 

Image: MBC

The Game: Towards Zero 

If you loved the small village vibes from Behind Your Touch, you will definitely love Hometown Cha Cha cha

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

A crime mystery reminiscent of ‘Behind Your Touch,’ this show comes with a compelling buddy comedy partnership

Image: KBS2

Zombie Detective 

Like, Ye Bun and Jang Yeol from ‘Behind Yout Touch,’ Bong Pal and Hyeon Ji also have an enemies to lovers relationship that fans of the trope will definitely enjoy

Image: tvN

Bring It On, Ghost

The series features entertaining character dynamics and presents a comedic crime-fighting narrative that viewers will find similar to ‘Behind Your Touch

Image: JTBC

Strong Girl Bong-soon

If you’re looking for something with a similar concept to ‘Behind Your Touch’ but with a more serious tone, ‘He Is Psychometric’ would be the perfect watch for you

Image: tvN

He Is Psychometric

The show has all the building blocks of ‘Behind Your Touch’ with a comedic narrative, a super-powered protagonist

Image: SBS

The Girl Who Sees Smells

