K-dramas like
Beyond Evil
Uncover corruption with a stoic prosecutor. The intricate plot and stellar performances make this suspenseful crime drama a must-watch
Image: SBS
Stranger (Forest of Secrets)
A man framed for murder fights to prove his innocence. This legal thriller delivers twists and turns that keep viewers on the edge
Image: JTBC
Defendant
A gripping tale of three individuals entangled in corruption. As secrets unfold, the line between good and evil blurs in this intense psychological drama
Image: OCN
Watcher
Join a team solving crimes using emergency call center voices. High-stakes cases and relentless suspense make this thriller a nail-biting experience
Image: tvN
Voice
Time-crossed detectives solve unsolved cases, blending crime and mystery with a touch of sci-fi. A compelling narrative keeps viewers hooked
Image: OCN
Signal
Step into a nightmarish world in an eerie apartment. This psychological thriller takes unexpected turns as secrets unfold in a sinister setting
Image: JTBC
Strangers from Hell
A detective gains the ability to see the future through drawings. Action-packed and suspenseful, this crime thriller keeps viewers guessing until the end
Image: MBC
Sketch
A group seeks justice after a tragic incident. This crime drama combines action and emotion, delivering a compelling narrative of revenge and redemption
Image: tvN
Lookout
A rookie cop discovers a chip influencing criminal behavior. This psychological thriller with dark twists explores the blurred line between good and evil
Image: OCN
Mouse
Click Here
A group of criminals assists in solving cases. This gritty and action-packed crime drama challenges the conventional boundaries between heroes and villains
Image: OCN
Bad Guys