Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 18, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas like
Beyond Evil

Uncover corruption with a stoic prosecutor. The intricate plot and stellar performances make this suspenseful crime drama a must-watch

Image: SBS

Stranger (Forest of Secrets)

A man framed for murder fights to prove his innocence. This legal thriller delivers twists and turns that keep viewers on the edge

Image: JTBC

Defendant

A gripping tale of three individuals entangled in corruption. As secrets unfold, the line between good and evil blurs in this intense psychological drama

Image: OCN

Watcher

Join a team solving crimes using emergency call center voices. High-stakes cases and relentless suspense make this thriller a nail-biting experience

Image: tvN

Voice

Time-crossed detectives solve unsolved cases, blending crime and mystery with a touch of sci-fi. A compelling narrative keeps viewers hooked

Image: OCN

Signal

Step into a nightmarish world in an eerie apartment. This psychological thriller takes unexpected turns as secrets unfold in a sinister setting

Image: JTBC

Strangers from Hell

A detective gains the ability to see the future through drawings. Action-packed and suspenseful, this crime thriller keeps viewers guessing until the end

Image: MBC

Sketch

A group seeks justice after a tragic incident. This crime drama combines action and emotion, delivering a compelling narrative of revenge and redemption

Image: tvN

Lookout

A rookie cop discovers a chip influencing criminal behavior. This psychological thriller with dark twists explores the blurred line between good and evil

Image: OCN

Mouse

A group of criminals assists in solving cases. This gritty and action-packed crime drama challenges the conventional boundaries between heroes and villains

Image: OCN

Bad Guys

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here