Pujya Doss

june 04, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Business Proposal you need to watch

A vice president and his secretary navigate love and office politics

Image:  tvN

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim 

A director with face blindness and his secretary unravel love and conspiracies

Image:  SBS

The Secret Life of My Secretary 

A nutritionist and a chaebol have a secret affair with unexpected twists

My Secret Romance 

Image:  OCN

A high school girl masters makeup to transform her life and find romance

True Beauty 

Image:  tvN

An art curator’s secret fangirl life leads to unexpected love

Her Private Life 

Image:  tvN

A quirky romance unfolds between an art director and a food company CEO

Dali and the Cocky Prince 

Image:  KBS2

An actress and a lawyer’s professional relationship turns into a romantic one

Touch Your Heart 

Image:  tvN

Heirs of rival hotel chains find love amidst family feuds and business wars

King The Land 

Image:  tvN

A plastic surgeon and a shopgirl fake a relationship to avoid marriage pressures

Marriage, Not Dating

Image:  tvN

A wealthy heir and a teacher enter a contract relationship that becomes real

Something About 1%

Image: Dramax

