K-dramas like Cha Eun Woo's Island
Tanya Saxena
Entertainment
A sorceress when possesses another woman’s body she meets a man from a prestigious family who wants to use her powers to change his destiny in this captivating K-drama
Alchemy of Souls
Image: tvN
Indulge in a fantasy world where a centuries-old Goblin needs to find his bride to be freed from a curse, she is a sweet high school girl, will they be able to make it all go away
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Image: tvN
When by accident a man becomes half-human and half-spirit he is recruited by grim reapers to attend special missions
Tomorrow
Image: Netflix
Bringing you another fantasy K-drama with banging action, The Uncanny Counter follows a team of demon hunters who need to catch evil spirits
The Uncanny Counter
Image: Netflix
Follow a man with superpowers as he decides to teach criminals a lesson by creating a team with his guardian and prosecutor and using his powers for the good
He is Psychometric
Image: tvN
Combining fantasy and action, this K-drama follows a gangster whose spirit takes over a suicidal high school student, he takes the chance to fight bad guys and bullies
High School Return of a Gangster
TVING
Arthdal Chronicles tell the story of people fighting for power in the mythical city of Arth which they want to build once again
Arthdal Chronicles
Image: Netflix
Presenting a riveting story where an immortal man finds himself entangled with a woman who has the power of reincarnation and remembers all her past lives
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Image: Netflix
An 18-year-old girl whose destiny is to become a powerful shaman joins hands with a boy who can see spirits to protect their high school
The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim
Image: Kakao TV
Follow a young exorcist who starts working with a new ghost to send other spirits to afterlife, but he ends up falling in love with her
Bring It On, Ghost
Image: tvN