Heading 3

august 22, 2024

K-dramas like Cha Eun Woo's Island

Tanya Saxena

Entertainment

A sorceress when possesses another woman’s body she meets a man from a prestigious family who wants to use her powers to change his destiny in this captivating K-drama

 Alchemy of Souls

Image: tvN

Indulge in a fantasy world where a centuries-old Goblin needs to find his bride to be freed from a curse, she is a sweet high school girl, will they be able to make it all go away

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Image: tvN

When by accident a man becomes half-human and half-spirit he is recruited by grim reapers to attend special missions

Tomorrow

Image: Netflix

Bringing you another fantasy K-drama with banging action, The Uncanny Counter follows a team of demon hunters who need to catch evil spirits 

 The Uncanny Counter

Image: Netflix

Follow a man with superpowers as he decides to teach criminals a lesson by creating a team with his guardian and prosecutor and using his powers for the good

He is Psychometric

Image: tvN

Combining fantasy and action, this K-drama follows a gangster whose spirit takes over a suicidal high school student, he takes the chance to fight bad guys and bullies

High School Return of a Gangster

TVING

Arthdal Chronicles tell the story of people fighting for power in the mythical city of Arth which they want to build once again

Arthdal Chronicles

Image: Netflix

Presenting a riveting story where an immortal man finds himself entangled with a woman who has the power of reincarnation and remembers all her past lives

 Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Image: Netflix

An 18-year-old girl whose destiny is to become a powerful shaman joins hands with a boy who can see spirits to protect their high school

The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim

Image: Kakao TV

Follow a young exorcist who starts working with a new ghost to send other spirits to afterlife, but he ends up falling in love with her

 Bring It On, Ghost

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here