K-dramas like Daily Dose of Sunshine

This is the story of A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry who goes above and beyond to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care despite the challenges coming her way

Daily Dose of Sunshine

It is a Netflix K-drama that is winning hearts all around the globe now with its story and screenplay. 

Here are another top 7 K-dramas to watch id you liked the Daily Dose of Sunshine

Delve into this heartwarming drama exploring mental health with originality, character growth, and poignant themes. A must-watch for those seeking emotional depth

 It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

A special journey into the taboo of death unfolds across 10 episodes, featuring outstanding acting, compelling storytelling, and tear-jerking moments. Embrace the emotional richness 

Move To Heaven

Beautifully navigating dementia, this Korean drama weaves a tale of pursuing dreams amid life's challenges. A poignant exploration of resilience and passion

Navillera

 Two souls with painful pasts embark on a complicated journey of hurt, healing, and love. A riveting narrative exploring mental health and human connections

Mad For Each Other

A satirical drama revealing the dark side of societal pressures, particularly in education. Watch as four desperate housewives navigate the cost of pushing their kids to succeed

Sky Castle

Follow Woo Young-Woo, an exceptionally smart woman with autism spectrum disorder, as she battles social challenges. An extraordinary narrative highlighting mental health diversity

 Extraordinary Attorney Woo

A 20-episode anthology series, Our Blues offers a slice of life, delving into the intricacies of mental health on Jeju Island. A compelling exploration of diverse human experiences

 Our Blues

