K-dramas like Daily Dose of Sunshine
This is the story of A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry who goes above and beyond to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care despite the challenges coming her way
Image: Netflix
Daily Dose of Sunshine
It is a Netflix K-drama that is winning hearts all around the globe now with its story and screenplay.
Image: Netflix
Here are another top 7 K-dramas to watch id you liked the Daily Dose of Sunshine
Image: Netflix
Delve into this heartwarming drama exploring mental health with originality, character growth, and poignant themes. A must-watch for those seeking emotional depth
Image: tvN
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
A special journey into the taboo of death unfolds across 10 episodes, featuring outstanding acting, compelling storytelling, and tear-jerking moments. Embrace the emotional richness
Image: Netflix
Move To Heaven
Beautifully navigating dementia, this Korean drama weaves a tale of pursuing dreams amid life's challenges. A poignant exploration of resilience and passion
Image: tvN
Navillera
Two souls with painful pasts embark on a complicated journey of hurt, healing, and love. A riveting narrative exploring mental health and human connections
Image: Netflix
Mad For Each Other
A satirical drama revealing the dark side of societal pressures, particularly in education. Watch as four desperate housewives navigate the cost of pushing their kids to succeed
Image: JTBC
Sky Castle
Follow Woo Young-Woo, an exceptionally smart woman with autism spectrum disorder, as she battles social challenges. An extraordinary narrative highlighting mental health diversity
Image: SBS
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
A 20-episode anthology series, Our Blues offers a slice of life, delving into the intricacies of mental health on Jeju Island. A compelling exploration of diverse human experiences
Image: KBS2
Our Blues
