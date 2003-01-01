K-dramas like Doona: Passionate Chemistry

Doona is a recent Netflix K-drama that’s been grabbing audience attention since the very first episode
Image: Netflix
Doona
It is the story of A student who moves into the same shared house as Lee Doo-Na, an attractive idol who has taken early retirement. The student becomes increasingly interested in Doo-Na's mysterious life
Image: Netflix
Here is the list of top K-dramas that ignite the passionate chemistry between the leads leaving us wanting more
Image: Netflix
Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun show that even the love story of a top celebrity and alien can be very romantic with their memorable portrayals of Chun Song Yi and Do Min Joon
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
My Secret Romance also channels sizzling chemistry between the wealthy Cha Jin Wook (Sung Hoon) and job seeker Lee Yoo Mi (Song Ji Eun), whose story begins after a one-night stand
Image: OCN
My Secret Romance
Where Stars Land follows the lives of airport employees Lee Soo Yeon (Lee Je Hoon) and Han Yeo Reum (Chae Soo Bin). Both of them live with secrets of troubled pasts, and they slowly open up to each other
Image: SBS
Where Stars Land
Based on a web novel of the same name, the original writer wrote a drama in 2003 and this newer version in 2016
1% of Something
Image: MBC
Kim Ga Eun as Lee Yeon Seo shows that a few too many drinks can lead to a huge mistake when she is seeking revenge against her manager but accidentally performs the plan against top Hallyu star Kang Joon Hyuk
Image: Oksusu
I Picked Up a Celebrity On the Street
Witch’s Love follows the romance of Kang Cho Hong, a witch with the power of telekinesis, and her landlord Ma Sung Tae
Witch’s Love
Image: MBN
Park So Dam’s character Eun Ha Won is hired by a rich family to be a live-in housekeeper for three cousins Kang Hyun Min, Kang Ji Woon, and Kang Seo Woo