Pujya Doss

November 1, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas like Doona: Passionate Chemistry

Doona is a recent Netflix K-drama that’s been grabbing audience attention since the very first episode

Image: Netflix

Doona

It is the story of A student who moves into the same shared house as Lee Doo-Na, an attractive idol who has taken early retirement. The student becomes increasingly interested in Doo-Na's mysterious life

Image: Netflix

Here is the list of top K-dramas that ignite the passionate chemistry between the leads leaving us wanting more

Image: Netflix

Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun show that even the love story of a top celebrity and alien can be very romantic with their memorable portrayals of Chun Song Yi and Do Min Joon

Image: SBS

My Love from the Star

My Secret Romance also channels sizzling chemistry between the wealthy Cha Jin Wook (Sung Hoon) and job seeker Lee Yoo Mi (Song Ji Eun), whose story begins after a one-night stand

Image: OCN

My Secret Romance

Where Stars Land follows the lives of airport employees Lee Soo Yeon (Lee Je Hoon) and Han Yeo Reum (Chae Soo Bin). Both of them live with secrets of troubled pasts, and they slowly open up to each other

Image: SBS

Where Stars Land

Based on a web novel of the same name, the original writer wrote a drama in 2003 and this newer version in 2016

1% of Something

Image: MBC

Kim Ga Eun as Lee Yeon Seo shows that a few too many drinks can lead to a huge mistake when she is seeking revenge against her manager but accidentally performs the plan against top Hallyu star Kang Joon Hyuk 

Image: Oksusu

I Picked Up a Celebrity On the Street

Witch’s Love follows the romance of Kang Cho Hong, a witch with the power of telekinesis, and her landlord Ma Sung Tae 

Witch’s Love

Image: MBN

Park So Dam’s character Eun Ha Won is hired by a rich family to be a live-in housekeeper for three cousins Kang Hyun Min, Kang Ji Woon, and Kang Seo Woo

Images: tvN

Cinderella and Four Knights

