april 21, 2024

K-dramas like Dr. Romantic

Tanya Saxena

Image: Netflix/JTBC

Doctor Slump

Leave your slumps behind with doctors Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong Woo who find better versions of themselves and love in this medical drama

Find more about the struggles and blissful moments of being a doctor in this medical drama about five longtime friends

Image: Netflix

Hospital Playlist

Get your sunshine here from a kind-hearted nurse who will not leave any stone unturned to make her patients a little bit happier

Image: Netflix

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Indulge in the goodness of never seen before bromance between a doctor and a doctor’s spirit taking home in another’s body after an accident

Image: Netflix

Ghost Doctor 

Follow Han Yi Han who becomes a lawyer after he is caught in a web of surgical malpractice, he specializes in medical litigation cases

Image: MBC

Doctor Lawyer

Have you thought of leaving your career for 20 years? Catch Cha Jung Sook, a housewife who makes a return to a medical career after being a housewife for years

Image: Netflix

Doctor Cha

Follow Park Hoon in his medical adventures and love story as he tries to reunite with his lover stuck in North Korea

Doctor Stranger

Image: SBS

Follow hardworking caregiver Moon Gang Tae at OK Psychiatric Hospital who finds love in the most unimaginable way

Image: Netflix 

It’s Okay To Be Not Okay

Ye Jin Woo is an emergency physician who keeps his patients' lives above everything else but soon he has to face the new money-minded director of his hospital 

Life 

Image: Netflix

See how a cold-hearted neurosurgeon finds his humanity and love after he finds himself in the middle of a series of patient deaths

A Beautiful Mind

Image: KBS2

