K-dramas like Dr. Romantic
Tanya Saxena
Image: Netflix/JTBC
Doctor Slump
Leave your slumps behind with doctors Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong Woo who find better versions of themselves and love in this medical drama
Find more about the struggles and blissful moments of being a doctor in this medical drama about five longtime friends
Image: Netflix
Hospital Playlist
Get your sunshine here from a kind-hearted nurse who will not leave any stone unturned to make her patients a little bit happier
Image: Netflix
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Indulge in the goodness of never seen before bromance between a doctor and a doctor’s spirit taking home in another’s body after an accident
Image: Netflix
Ghost Doctor
Follow Han Yi Han who becomes a lawyer after he is caught in a web of surgical malpractice, he specializes in medical litigation cases
Image: MBC
Doctor Lawyer
Have you thought of leaving your career for 20 years? Catch Cha Jung Sook, a housewife who makes a return to a medical career after being a housewife for years
Image: Netflix
Doctor Cha
Follow Park Hoon in his medical adventures and love story as he tries to reunite with his lover stuck in North Korea
Doctor Stranger
Image: SBS
Follow hardworking caregiver Moon Gang Tae at OK Psychiatric Hospital who finds love in the most unimaginable way
Image: Netflix
It’s Okay To Be Not Okay
Ye Jin Woo is an emergency physician who keeps his patients' lives above everything else but soon he has to face the new money-minded director of his hospital
Life
Image: Netflix
See how a cold-hearted neurosurgeon finds his humanity and love after he finds himself in the middle of a series of patient deaths
A Beautiful Mind
Image: KBS2