K-dramas like Extraordinary You

A group of students navigate through various challenges, both personal and systemic, within their school environment, highlighting their struggles and strength
Image Credits- KBS2
School 2017
A close-knit group of childhood friends, living in the same neighborhood, support each other through the trials of growing up, while their parents, who also share a tight bond, navigate their own challenges together
Image credit: tvN
Reply 1988
Yeon Joo realizes that W, a webtoon created by her father, is a living world. She saves the protagonist, Kang Chul, who falls for her and eventually follows her into the real world
W
Image credit: MBC
Insecure about her appearance, a student uses makeup to hide her flaws. However, she finds comfort when she befriends a boy who sees and appreciates her true self
Image Credits- tvN
True Beauty
Also starring Kim Hye Yoon, this story revolves around a fan who travels through multiple timelines after her favorite idol's death, determined to save him from his tragic fate
Lovely Runner
Image credit: tvN
A young woman mourning her boyfriend's death is mysteriously sent back in time to her high school days, where she meets a student who uncannily resembles him
A Time Called You
Image credits- Netflix
The story delves into the life of Yumi, an ordinary office worker, told from the perspective of the brain cells in her head, each controlling her thoughts, feelings, and actions
Yumi’s Cells
Image credits- tvN
Ban Ji Eum, blessed with the ability to recall all her past lives, embarks on a quest to reunite with a lost love from her 18th life, which ended abruptly and tragically
See You in My 19th Life
Image credits- tvN
Two resistance fighters from the Japanese occupation era in Korea are reincarnated - one as a writer and the other as a fan. With the help of a ghost, they race against time to uncover the truth about their past
Chicago Typewriter
Image credits- tvN
A woman, facing a terminal brain tumor with less than 100 days to live, prays for the world's end. In a surprising twist, Doom himself appears and chooses to spend her remaining days by her side