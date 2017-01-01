Heading 3

june 22, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Extraordinary You

Pratyusha Dash

A group of students navigate through various challenges, both personal and systemic, within their school environment, highlighting their struggles and strength

Image Credits- KBS2

School 2017

A close-knit group of childhood friends, living in the same neighborhood, support each other through the trials of growing up, while their parents, who also share a tight bond, navigate their own challenges together

Image credit: tvN

Reply 1988

Yeon Joo realizes that W, a webtoon created by her father, is a living world. She saves the protagonist, Kang Chul, who falls for her and eventually follows her into the real world

W

Image credit: MBC

Insecure about her appearance, a student uses makeup to hide her flaws. However, she finds comfort when she befriends a boy who sees and appreciates her true self

Image Credits- tvN

True Beauty

Also starring Kim Hye Yoon, this story revolves around a fan who travels through multiple timelines after her favorite idol's death, determined to save him from his tragic fate

Lovely Runner

Image credit: tvN

A young woman mourning her boyfriend's death is mysteriously sent back in time to her high school days, where she meets a student who uncannily resembles him

A Time Called You

Image credits- Netflix

The story delves into the life of Yumi, an ordinary office worker, told from the perspective of the brain cells in her head, each controlling her thoughts, feelings, and actions

Yumi’s Cells

Image credits- tvN

Ban Ji Eum, blessed with the ability to recall all her past lives, embarks on a quest to reunite with a lost love from her 18th life, which ended abruptly and tragically

See You in My 19th Life

Image credits- tvN

Two resistance fighters from the Japanese occupation era in Korea are reincarnated - one as a writer and the other as a fan. With the help of a ghost, they race against time to uncover the truth about their past

Chicago Typewriter

Image credits- tvN

A woman, facing a terminal brain tumor with less than 100 days to live, prays for the world's end. In a surprising twist, Doom himself appears and chooses to spend her remaining days by her side

Doom at Your Service

Image credits- tvN

