K-dramas Like Fight for My Way
Tanya Saxena
This old-school romance will take you on a fun ride where a poor girl ends up falling for a rich guy who likes to manipulate people who set him off
Image: tvN
Cheese in The Trap
In My Strange Hero, you will find a hero who will rewrite his story and take back what was once snatched from him by his perpetrators
Image: SBS
My Strange Hero
Indulge in another fun and dynamic romance between two lawyers who at first don’t fit well together but soon end up falling madly in love with each other
Suspicious Partner
Image: Netflix
Talk about underdogs making a comeback stronger and how can you miss Weak Hero Class 1 where a student decides to never back down from bullies, but rather take them face-on
Image: Wavve
Weak Hero Class 1
Indulge into a sweet love story between a special woman who can talk to the dead and helps them and a hardworking man who works in an errand company to earn his way
May I Help You?
Image: Prime Video
Follow Kim Bok Joo on her journey of becoming a top weightlifter who on the way finds love and support from her childhood friend
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
See how a software developer who has cut off himself from dating due to a bad past and an audio engineer who does not have a home or a family get together to heal and learn to live
A Piece of Your Mind
Image: tvN
Follow a girl who is burdened with bullying and goes through plastic surgery to fit beauty standards and her childhood friend who recognizes her even after she looks totally different and supports her
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
Two childhood friends Kim Hye Jin and Ji Sung Joon meet again after 15 years but he does not recognize her and continues belittling her for her clumsy ways and looks soon it will all change
She Was Pretty
Image: Netflix
This heartfelt K-drama will make you cry, smile, and laugh as a group of childhood friends navigate through life and love together as do their parents
Reply 1988
Image: tvN