august 15, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Healer

Tanya Saxena

Three people who have the power to see the future band together to stop catastrophic incidents from happening and take down a dangerous and corrupt lawyer

Image: SBS

While You Were Sleeping

Follow a man who enters Blue House as an IT expert, to avenge his father’s death years ago who died saving the man who brought him up

Image: SBS

City Hunter

Ji Chang Wook takes another action role in this drama as he transforms into a disgraced soldier who returns to South Korea to exact revenge on everyone who framed him

Image: tvN

The K2 

A man whose life and family were destroyed by a news channel joins hands with a reporter who has Pinnochio syndrome (cannot lie) as journalists who fight for justice

Image: SBS

Pinnochio 

A dedicated father and husband is disguising himself as someone else but when a series of murders come to his detective wife, she ends up finding his truth

Flower of Evil

Image: Netflix

A secret agent on a break is forced to return to action when his neighbor’s husband goes missing mysteriously, they find the truth behind it and end up finding a huge conspiracy

My Secret Terrius

Image: MBC

Blood Free follows a former soldier turned bodyguard to a CEO who sets to unravel the mystery behind the attacks on her

Blood Free

Image: Disney+

A special agency in the disguise of a bodyguard has to tackle his ill-tempered celebrity and his secret mission

Man to Man

Image: Netflix

Follow a stuntman as he digs everything up to unearth the truth behind his nephew’s death in a mysterious plane crash

Vagabond

Image: Netflix

Childhood sweethearts get separated once a tragedy befalls them when the girl’s parents are killed by the boy’s serial killer father, but fate brings them together again as each other’s only support

Come and Hug Me

Image: Prime Video

