K-dramas like Healer
Tanya Saxena
Three people who have the power to see the future band together to stop catastrophic incidents from happening and take down a dangerous and corrupt lawyer
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
Follow a man who enters Blue House as an IT expert, to avenge his father’s death years ago who died saving the man who brought him up
Image: SBS
City Hunter
Ji Chang Wook takes another action role in this drama as he transforms into a disgraced soldier who returns to South Korea to exact revenge on everyone who framed him
Image: tvN
The K2
A man whose life and family were destroyed by a news channel joins hands with a reporter who has Pinnochio syndrome (cannot lie) as journalists who fight for justice
Image: SBS
Pinnochio
A dedicated father and husband is disguising himself as someone else but when a series of murders come to his detective wife, she ends up finding his truth
Flower of Evil
Image: Netflix
A secret agent on a break is forced to return to action when his neighbor’s husband goes missing mysteriously, they find the truth behind it and end up finding a huge conspiracy
My Secret Terrius
Image: MBC
Blood Free follows a former soldier turned bodyguard to a CEO who sets to unravel the mystery behind the attacks on her
Blood Free
Image: Disney+
A special agency in the disguise of a bodyguard has to tackle his ill-tempered celebrity and his secret mission
Man to Man
Image: Netflix
Follow a stuntman as he digs everything up to unearth the truth behind his nephew’s death in a mysterious plane crash
Vagabond
Image: Netflix
Childhood sweethearts get separated once a tragedy befalls them when the girl’s parents are killed by the boy’s serial killer father, but fate brings them together again as each other’s only support
Come and Hug Me
Image: Prime Video