may 12, 2024

Entertainment

  K-dramas like Her Private Life

Tanya Saxena

Image: Netflix

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Secretary Kim decides to leave her job suddenly but her boss can’t seem to let her go, and maybe not because she is a perfect secretary maybe it’s something more

Follow Eun Ha Won as she tries to look after three grandsons of a rich businessman and earn much-needed money but there is one condition she can’t fall in love with any of them

Image: tvN

Cinderella and the Four Knights

Indulge in this beautiful romantic comedy where a young editor-in-chief falls for a single mother and former copywriter

Image: tvN

 Romance is a Bonus Book

This feel-good romance will make you fall in love where a single mother falls in love with a playful yet strong police officer however a killer is loose

Image: KBS

When The Camellia Blooms

Shin Ha Ri finds herself in a knot when she acts like a prospective bride in front of her CEO and later has to act like his girlfriend but things take a turn for real romance

Image: Netflix

 Business Proposal

Indulge in this perfect romantic comedy where a hate-to-love relationship between a top actor and a fighting expert lawyer will make you swoon

Image: Netflix

 Love To Hate You

This K-drama will take fake relationships a level higher as an overtly practical man decides to enter a fake marriage with a broke writer

 Because This Is My First Life

Image: tvN

Follow Kang Bok Soo on his revenge journey which turns sweet when he meets a special woman that changes his perspective

Image: SBS

 My Strange Hero

Wedding Impossible is the newest addition to romantic comedies with a never-seen-before twist to a fake relationship turned into something more real

 Wedding impossible

Image: tvN

Indulge in another fun Park Min Young drama, where she plays a special contract marriage manager who acts like a wife for single men who need to attend events, and more

 Love in Contract

Image: tvN

