K-dramas like Her Private Life
Tanya Saxena
Image: Netflix
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
Secretary Kim decides to leave her job suddenly but her boss can’t seem to let her go, and maybe not because she is a perfect secretary maybe it’s something more
Follow Eun Ha Won as she tries to look after three grandsons of a rich businessman and earn much-needed money but there is one condition she can’t fall in love with any of them
Image: tvN
Cinderella and the Four Knights
Indulge in this beautiful romantic comedy where a young editor-in-chief falls for a single mother and former copywriter
Image: tvN
Romance is a Bonus Book
This feel-good romance will make you fall in love where a single mother falls in love with a playful yet strong police officer however a killer is loose
Image: KBS
When The Camellia Blooms
Shin Ha Ri finds herself in a knot when she acts like a prospective bride in front of her CEO and later has to act like his girlfriend but things take a turn for real romance
Image: Netflix
Business Proposal
Indulge in this perfect romantic comedy where a hate-to-love relationship between a top actor and a fighting expert lawyer will make you swoon
Image: Netflix
Love To Hate You
This K-drama will take fake relationships a level higher as an overtly practical man decides to enter a fake marriage with a broke writer
Because This Is My First Life
Image: tvN
Follow Kang Bok Soo on his revenge journey which turns sweet when he meets a special woman that changes his perspective
Image: SBS
My Strange Hero
Wedding Impossible is the newest addition to romantic comedies with a never-seen-before twist to a fake relationship turned into something more real
Wedding impossible
Image: tvN
Indulge in another fun Park Min Young drama, where she plays a special contract marriage manager who acts like a wife for single men who need to attend events, and more
Love in Contract
Image: tvN