K-dramas like Hotel del Luna
Son Oh Gong, a mythical creature known for his mischief, finds himself locked for his reckless behavior. He sees an opportunity in Seon Mi, a girl gifted with the third eye, to restore his immortality
Image Credits- tvN
A Korean Odyssey
A young man accidentally transformed into a hybrid of human and spirit, is recruited by grim reapers to undertake special missions
Tomorrow
Image Credits- MBC
A real estate broker, who doubles as an exorcist, teams up with a con artist to uncover the truth behind her mother's mysterious death two decades ago
Sell Your Haunted House
Image Credits- KBS
The arrogant deity, Ha Baek, travels to Earth in search of a magical stone. He takes the help of So Ah, who initially rejects him. His quest becomes even more challenging when three other gods appear
The Bride of Habaek
Image Credits- tvN
Jo Hee Ra appears at Jung Jin's restaurant with a dish rumored to grant wishes. Together, they transform the establishment into a popular destination
The Witch's Diner
Image Credits- TVING
A mysterious outdoor bar, open only at night, has the extraordinary ability to travel to different worlds and heal customers through their dreams
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Image Credits- JTBC
Park Bong Pal, a young exorcist, partners with a female ghost named Hyun Ji. Together, they work to send other spirits to the afterlife while Hyun-Ji waits for her own opportunity to move on
Bring It On, Ghost
Image Credits- tvN
An arrogant man named Joong Won hires Tae Gong Shil, a woman with the ability to see ghosts. Together, their partnership leads to positive transformations in each other's lives
Master's Sun
Image Credits- SBS
An aspiring actor's life takes a dramatic turn when he follows a mysterious woman's voice to a temple, where he accidentally releases a legendary nine-tailed fox
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho
Image Credits-SBS
Two resistance fighters from the Korean Japanese occupation era are reincarnated in modern times as a writer and a fan. With the help of a ghost, they unravel the secrets of their past
Chicago Typewriter
Image Credits- tvN