Pratyusha Dash

august 10, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Hotel del Luna

Son Oh Gong, a mythical creature known for his mischief, finds himself locked for his reckless behavior. He sees an opportunity in Seon Mi, a girl gifted with the third eye, to restore his immortality

Image Credits- tvN

A Korean Odyssey 

A young man accidentally transformed into a hybrid of human and spirit, is recruited by grim reapers to undertake special missions

Tomorrow

Image Credits- MBC

A real estate broker, who doubles as an exorcist, teams up with a con artist to uncover the truth behind her mother's mysterious death two decades ago

Sell Your Haunted House

Image Credits- KBS

The arrogant deity, Ha Baek, travels to Earth in search of a magical stone. He takes the help of So Ah, who initially rejects him. His quest becomes even more challenging when three other gods appear

The Bride of Habaek

Image Credits- tvN

Jo Hee Ra appears at Jung Jin's restaurant with a dish rumored to grant wishes. Together, they transform the establishment into a popular destination

The Witch's Diner

Image Credits- TVING

A mysterious outdoor bar, open only at night, has the extraordinary ability to travel to different worlds and heal customers through their dreams

Mystic Pop-up Bar

Image Credits- JTBC

Park Bong Pal, a young exorcist, partners with a female ghost named Hyun Ji. Together, they work to send other spirits to the afterlife while Hyun-Ji waits for her own opportunity to move on

Bring It On, Ghost

Image Credits- tvN

An arrogant man named Joong Won hires Tae Gong Shil, a woman with the ability to see ghosts. Together, their partnership leads to positive transformations in each other's lives

Master's Sun

Image Credits- SBS

An aspiring actor's life takes a dramatic turn when he follows a mysterious woman's voice to a temple, where he accidentally releases a legendary nine-tailed fox

My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho

Image Credits-SBS

Two resistance fighters from the Korean Japanese occupation era are reincarnated in modern times as a writer and a fan. With the help of a ghost, they unravel the secrets of their past

Chicago Typewriter

Image Credits- tvN

