Heading 3

may 19, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Itaewon Class

Tanya Saxena

Image: tvN

Start-Up 

Follow a similar group of ambitious individuals who dream of creating a huge business in the world of technology. 

Follow a group of determined players of a baseball team who have been losing for the past four years and a coach who decides to change this and win the championship 

Image: SBS

Hot Stove League

Fighting to make a new in the ever-competitive world, a group of childhood friends overcome various obstacles and complete their dreams while finding their true selves

Image: Netflix

Fight For My Way

A beautiful story of fulfilling dreams no matter what comes your way, this drama will take you on a journey with 70-year-old and 23-year-old men who want to become ballet dancers

 Navillera 

Image: Netflix

Two common delivery persons a humble man and a hardworking woman get together to achieve their dreams 

Strongest Deliveryman 

Image: Netflix 

Our Blues will take you on a journey where the inhabitants of Jeju island try to navigate through life’s ups and downs and complete their stories in their own way

 Our Blues

Image: Netflix

Run towards your dreams like Ki Seon Gyeom who decides to complete his age-old dream and reach for the stars after meeting a subtitle translator whom he ends up loving

Run On

Image: Netflix 

Burdened with crippling childhood traumas, three individuals try to learn to trust and move on while dealing with these wounds and finally healing 

Image: tvN

 You Are My Spring

Get the perfect blend of revenge and completing dreams in Vincenzo where a search for a room full of gold and taking down dangerous villains run side by side

 Vincenzo

Image: Netflix

Two unlikely partners team up to save a convenience store and keep the business going, on the way they might fall in love too

 Backstreet Rookie

Image: Netflix

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here