K-dramas like Itaewon Class

Start-Up
Follow a similar group of ambitious individuals who dream of creating a huge business in the world of technology.
Follow a group of determined players of a baseball team who have been losing for the past four years and a coach who decides to change this and win the championship
Image: SBS
Hot Stove League
Fighting to make a new in the ever-competitive world, a group of childhood friends overcome various obstacles and complete their dreams while finding their true selves
Image: Netflix
Fight For My Way
A beautiful story of fulfilling dreams no matter what comes your way, this drama will take you on a journey with 70-year-old and 23-year-old men who want to become ballet dancers
Navillera
Image: Netflix
Two common delivery persons a humble man and a hardworking woman get together to achieve their dreams
Strongest Deliveryman
Image: Netflix
Our Blues will take you on a journey where the inhabitants of Jeju island try to navigate through life’s ups and downs and complete their stories in their own way
Our Blues
Image: Netflix
Run towards your dreams like Ki Seon Gyeom who decides to complete his age-old dream and reach for the stars after meeting a subtitle translator whom he ends up loving
Run On
Image: Netflix
Burdened with crippling childhood traumas, three individuals try to learn to trust and move on while dealing with these wounds and finally healing
Image: tvN
You Are My Spring
Get the perfect blend of revenge and completing dreams in Vincenzo where a search for a room full of gold and taking down dangerous villains run side by side
Vincenzo
Image: Netflix
Two unlikely partners team up to save a convenience store and keep the business going, on the way they might fall in love too
Backstreet Rookie
Image: Netflix