K-dramas like Ji Sung's Connection
Tanya Saxena
Beyond Evil brings the thrills of crime, investigation, and psychological layers into one, when a detective duo breaks the law to catch a dangerous serial killer
Image: JTBC
Beyond Evil
A man with exceptional memory uses his skill to get his father out of prison, however, he suddenly suffers slow memory deterioration which complicates things
Image: SBS
Remember
In Save Me 1 and 2 a group of youngsters tackles a religious cult and tries to escape and save innocent people
Image: OCN
Save Me 1 and 2
A retired cop has to return to the crime scene as an insurance investigator when she sees a serial murderer who shadows crimes perfectly as accidents
Image: Netflix
Inspector Koo
A shocking crime brings a law professor and his best students to band together and find the hidden truth behind it
Law School
Image: Netflix
A psychopath’s diary gets into the hand of an innocent man who then believes he is a heinous murderer
Psychopath Diary
Image: tvN
Follow three individuals who are being tortured by a 15-year-old murderer, as it heeps on entangling their lives, they then band together to solve it
Watcher
Image: OCN
This K-drama will make you scratch your head as an intricate web of hidden truths follows two detectives who have fallen in love with each other not knowing the truth
Hello Monster
Image: KBS
Follow a married couple, whose marriage starts to fall apart when the detective's wife begins to unravel the hidden identity of the man who is her husband
Flower of Evil
Image: Netflix
Follow two detectives who are largely different in the way of solving crimes, but share a strong sense of justice, and so they join hands to stop crimes
The Good Detective
Image: JTBC