august 15, 2024

K-dramas like Ji Sung's Connection

Beyond Evil brings the thrills of crime, investigation, and psychological layers into one, when a detective duo breaks the law to catch a dangerous serial killer 

Image: JTBC

Beyond Evil

A man with exceptional memory uses his skill to get his father out of prison, however, he suddenly suffers slow memory deterioration which complicates things

Image: SBS

Remember 

In Save Me 1 and 2 a group of youngsters tackles a religious cult and tries to escape and save innocent people 

Image: OCN

Save Me 1 and 2

A retired cop has to return to the crime scene as an insurance investigator when she sees a serial murderer who shadows crimes perfectly as accidents

Image: Netflix

Inspector Koo

A shocking crime brings a law professor and his best students to band together and find the hidden truth behind it

Law School

Image: Netflix

A psychopath’s diary gets into the hand of an innocent man who then believes he is a heinous murderer

Psychopath Diary

Image: tvN

Follow three individuals who are being tortured by a 15-year-old murderer, as it heeps on entangling their lives, they then band together to solve it

Watcher 

Image: OCN

This K-drama will make you scratch your head as an intricate web of hidden truths follows two detectives who have fallen in love with each other not knowing the truth 

Hello Monster

Image: KBS

Follow a married couple, whose marriage starts to fall apart when the detective's wife begins to unravel the hidden identity of the man who is her husband

Flower of Evil

Image: Netflix

Follow two detectives who are largely different in the way of solving crimes, but share a strong sense of justice, and so they join hands to stop crimes

The Good Detective 

Image: JTBC

