august 18, 2024

K-dramas like Lee Min Ki's Crash

Tanya Saxena

Entertainment

Through Connection indulge in another enthralling crime K-drama where an ace narcotics officer is trying to get to the bottom of his friend’s death

Image: SBS

Connection

Set in a dystopian future, The Devil Judge will engross you with its captivating judge who gives vicious punishments for crimes in his courtroom with people’s votes

Image: tvN

The Devil Judge

Crime and comedy do not get any better when a chaebol heir becomes a detective and solves crimes in charming ways

Image: SBS

Flex X Cop

Follow a detective who is behind a serial killer who slips out of his hand when he enters a new time through a tunnel, but in this new time as well the killer is creating havoc

Tunnel

Image: OCN

A sharp criminal profiler partners up with a rookie cop to catch a vivacious criminal who is behind a series of serial murders including his fiancee’s

Image: OCN

 Tell Me What You Saw

Follow a high school student who becomes a detective after gaining the supernatural power of reading people’s memories by touch

 Memorist

Image: tvN

This crime K-drama will get you hooked as a detective and a school teacher try to solve a case of a student’s suicide

Nobody Knows

Image: SBS

Follow a champion detective who creates a team of his own to solve crimes and work for the people while fighting stingy corruption in the system

 Chief Detective 1958

Image: MBC

A team of a brilliant detective, a fireman, and a paramedic work tirelessly to solve cases and protect the people 

The First Responders 

Image: SBS

Calling for crime and comedy, this K-drama answers with a band, following a notorious detective who forms a team with a fearless journalist to solve crimes

Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation

Image: OCN

