K-dramas like Lee Min Ki's Crash
Tanya Saxena
Entertainment
Through Connection indulge in another enthralling crime K-drama where an ace narcotics officer is trying to get to the bottom of his friend’s death
Image: SBS
Connection
Set in a dystopian future, The Devil Judge will engross you with its captivating judge who gives vicious punishments for crimes in his courtroom with people’s votes
Image: tvN
The Devil Judge
Crime and comedy do not get any better when a chaebol heir becomes a detective and solves crimes in charming ways
Image: SBS
Flex X Cop
Follow a detective who is behind a serial killer who slips out of his hand when he enters a new time through a tunnel, but in this new time as well the killer is creating havoc
Tunnel
Image: OCN
A sharp criminal profiler partners up with a rookie cop to catch a vivacious criminal who is behind a series of serial murders including his fiancee’s
Image: OCN
Tell Me What You Saw
Follow a high school student who becomes a detective after gaining the supernatural power of reading people’s memories by touch
Memorist
Image: tvN
This crime K-drama will get you hooked as a detective and a school teacher try to solve a case of a student’s suicide
Nobody Knows
Image: SBS
Chief Detective 1958
Image: MBC
A team of a brilliant detective, a fireman, and a paramedic work tirelessly to solve cases and protect the people
The First Responders
Image: SBS
Click Here
Calling for crime and comedy, this K-drama answers with a band, following a notorious detective who forms a team with a fearless journalist to solve crimes
Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation
Image: OCN