may 19, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Little Women

Tanya Saxena

Image: Netflix

Remarriage & Desires 

Catch another woman in control as a divorcee enters the world of rich and empty and plots her revenge on those who upped her life

Strong women roles and how can one forget Seo Ye Ji, in Eve she plots a meticulous revenge plan on the rich snobs who destroyed her family in this thrilling drama

Image: tvN

 Eve

Get ready to exact much-needed vengeance on sly culprits who got away with serious bullying, but Moon Dong Eun is back to take them to their deserved filthy ends

Image: Netflix

The Glory 

Do Bong Soon is a superwoman literally as she has the power of strength, follow her on her adventures through life, a serious murder case, and romance 

Image: JTBC

 Strong Girl Bong Soon

Get ready to follow a girl who is not ready to accept her father’s death was normal, so she plans to infiltrate the police and get to the end of it, and exact revenge on the wrongdoers 

Image: Netflix 

 My Name 

Follow the immortal owner of Hotel Del Luna, a hotel of ghosts as she firmly takes on every challenge that comes her way, she is fierce, stylish, and suave 

Image: Netflix

 Hotel Del Luna

Indulge in mystery, drama, and romance in this drama where a detective is suspicious of a shaman and his powers 

Café Minamdang 

Image: Netflix 

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is one of the best K-dramas with a strong female lead who does not give up no matter what comes her way, she reaches for dreams with confidence 

Image: Netflix 

 Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Follow a woman who is batted by the woes of life and debut as she desperately tries to hold on but still finds a way to live and persevere 

 My Mister

Image: tvN

Laden with strong and powerful female leads The Uncanny Counter will serve you with the perfect touch of thrill, action, and fantasy 

The Uncanny Counter 

Image: Netflix

