K-dramas like Little Women
Tanya Saxena
Image: Netflix
Remarriage & Desires
Catch another woman in control as a divorcee enters the world of rich and empty and plots her revenge on those who upped her life
Strong women roles and how can one forget Seo Ye Ji, in Eve she plots a meticulous revenge plan on the rich snobs who destroyed her family in this thrilling drama
Image: tvN
Eve
Get ready to exact much-needed vengeance on sly culprits who got away with serious bullying, but Moon Dong Eun is back to take them to their deserved filthy ends
Image: Netflix
The Glory
Do Bong Soon is a superwoman literally as she has the power of strength, follow her on her adventures through life, a serious murder case, and romance
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Get ready to follow a girl who is not ready to accept her father’s death was normal, so she plans to infiltrate the police and get to the end of it, and exact revenge on the wrongdoers
Image: Netflix
My Name
Follow the immortal owner of Hotel Del Luna, a hotel of ghosts as she firmly takes on every challenge that comes her way, she is fierce, stylish, and suave
Image: Netflix
Hotel Del Luna
Indulge in mystery, drama, and romance in this drama where a detective is suspicious of a shaman and his powers
Café Minamdang
Image: Netflix
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is one of the best K-dramas with a strong female lead who does not give up no matter what comes her way, she reaches for dreams with confidence
Image: Netflix
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Follow a woman who is batted by the woes of life and debut as she desperately tries to hold on but still finds a way to live and persevere
My Mister
Image: tvN
Laden with strong and powerful female leads The Uncanny Counter will serve you with the perfect touch of thrill, action, and fantasy
The Uncanny Counter
Image: Netflix