K-dramas like Lovely Runner

A high-school girl, realizing she's a character in a comic book, decides to rewrite her story to find true love, defying the writer's plot
After witnessing her best friend's affair with her husband, resulting in her own murder, a woman travels back in time to alter her fate and exact revenge on those who betrayed her
Image Credits- tvN
Marry My Husband
A woman mourning her boyfriend's death is mysteriously sent back in time to her high school days, where she meets a student who strikingly resembles her lost love
Image Credits- Netflix
A Time Called You
During a strange rain shower, student Dan Bi is transported back in time to the Joseon Kingdom
Image Credits- MBC
Splash Splash Love
Publicist Han Byul faces challenges while managing rising star Gong Tae Sung, striving to craft the perfect image for him. However, their dynamic shifts when they discover a romantic connection between them
Image Credits-tvN
Shooting Stars
A woman uses mysterious photographs to travel back in time in an attempt to save her boyfriend's life
Image Credits- Naver TV
Blue Birthday
Insecure about her appearance, a student relies on makeup to hide her flaws. But when she befriends a boy who sees beyond her pretense, she learns to embrace her true self
True Beauty
Image Credits- tvN
Lembrary, a deity, unexpectedly wakes up in the body of singer Woo Yeon Woo. He must navigate life as a K-Pop idol after an incident during a broadcast propels Woo Yeon Woo's group to stardom
Image Credits-tvN
The Heavenly Idol
Twinkling Watermelon follows a boy leading a double life as both a model student and a band member. Through a time slip, he encounters his 18-year-old father, and the two become friends
Twinkling Watermelon
Image credits- tvN
In an era of distant dreams, a teenage fencer pursues big ambitions and encounters a hardworking young man striving to rebuild his life