may 01, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Lovely Runner

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- MBC

Extraordinary You

A high-school girl, realizing she's a character in a comic book, decides to rewrite her story to find true love, defying the writer's plot

After witnessing her best friend's affair with her husband, resulting in her own murder, a woman travels back in time to alter her fate and exact revenge on those who betrayed her

Image Credits- tvN

Marry My Husband

A woman mourning her boyfriend's death is mysteriously sent back in time to her high school days, where she meets a student who strikingly resembles her lost love

Image Credits- Netflix

A Time Called You

During a strange rain shower, student Dan Bi is transported back in time to the Joseon Kingdom

Image Credits- MBC

Splash Splash Love

Publicist Han Byul faces challenges while managing rising star Gong Tae Sung, striving to craft the perfect image for him. However, their dynamic shifts when they discover a romantic connection between them

Image Credits-tvN

Shooting Stars

A woman uses mysterious photographs to travel back in time in an attempt to save her boyfriend's life

Image Credits- Naver TV

Blue Birthday

Insecure about her appearance, a student relies on makeup to hide her flaws. But when she befriends a boy who sees beyond her pretense, she learns to embrace her true self

True Beauty

Image Credits- tvN

Lembrary, a deity, unexpectedly wakes up in the body of singer Woo Yeon Woo. He must navigate life as a K-Pop idol after an incident during a broadcast propels Woo Yeon Woo's group to stardom

Image Credits-tvN

The Heavenly Idol

Twinkling Watermelon follows a boy leading a double life as both a model student and a band member. Through a time slip, he encounters his 18-year-old father, and the two become friends

Twinkling Watermelon

Image credits- tvN

In an era of distant dreams, a teenage fencer pursues big ambitions and encounters a hardworking young man striving to rebuild his life

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image Credits-tvN

