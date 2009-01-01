Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 23, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Marry My Husband

Kim Hee Woo, a resilient public prosecutor, faces a mysterious murder. Reviving in his university days, he and Kim Hee Ah unravel a political conspiracy

Image:  SBS.

Again My Life

Cha Joo Hyuk gets a second chance at love after a time-traveling incident erases his family. Now with his first love, Lee Hee Won, life takes unexpected turns

Image:  tvN.

Familiar Wife

Cha Yu-ri, given a second chance at life as a ghost, challenges her husband's new marriage. Heartrending choices unfold between family happiness and personal fulfillment

Image:  tvN.

Hi Bye, Mama!

Han Yi Joo navigates a tumultuous life as an adopted daughter, engaged to a man who loves her sister. A Cinderella story with a captivating twist

Perfect Marriage Revenge

Image:  KBS2.

Jung Sun, a deputy manager, unravels her husband's affair through a mysterious text. The thrilling drama explores betrayal and hidden secrets

VIP

Image:  SBS.

Graceful Friends

Image:  JTBC.

When a murder investigation threatens their perfect lives, a group of friends faces dark secrets from the past. Ahn Goong Chul fights to protect his family

Dr. Ji Sun Woo's seemingly perfect life crumbles as she discovers her husband's affair, exposing a web of deceit. A gripping roller-coaster of emotions

The World of the Married

Image:  JTBC.

Jang Na-ra stars as Seo Jae Won, a successful CEO with a shattered reality. The arrival of a divorced friend unveils cracks in her seemingly perfect life

My Happy Ending

Image:  SBS.

CEO Yoo So Joon time-travels to change his future, marrying to avoid loneliness. A unique blend of romance and fate-altering decisions

Tomorrow, With You

Image:  tvN.

Based on the 2009 film 17 Again by Jason Filardi, this adorable Korean drama follows Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Young, a couple that has been married for over 20 years and have raised their twins together

18 Again 

Image:  JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here