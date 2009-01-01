K-dramas like Marry My Husband

Kim Hee Woo, a resilient public prosecutor, faces a mysterious murder. Reviving in his university days, he and Kim Hee Ah unravel a political conspiracy
Again My Life
Cha Joo Hyuk gets a second chance at love after a time-traveling incident erases his family. Now with his first love, Lee Hee Won, life takes unexpected turns
Familiar Wife
Cha Yu-ri, given a second chance at life as a ghost, challenges her husband's new marriage. Heartrending choices unfold between family happiness and personal fulfillment
Hi Bye, Mama!
Han Yi Joo navigates a tumultuous life as an adopted daughter, engaged to a man who loves her sister. A Cinderella story with a captivating twist
Perfect Marriage Revenge
Jung Sun, a deputy manager, unravels her husband's affair through a mysterious text. The thrilling drama explores betrayal and hidden secrets
VIP
Graceful Friends
When a murder investigation threatens their perfect lives, a group of friends faces dark secrets from the past. Ahn Goong Chul fights to protect his family
Dr. Ji Sun Woo's seemingly perfect life crumbles as she discovers her husband's affair, exposing a web of deceit. A gripping roller-coaster of emotions
The World of the Married
Jang Na-ra stars as Seo Jae Won, a successful CEO with a shattered reality. The arrival of a divorced friend unveils cracks in her seemingly perfect life
My Happy Ending
CEO Yoo So Joon time-travels to change his future, marrying to avoid loneliness. A unique blend of romance and fate-altering decisions
Tomorrow, With You
Based on the 2009 film 17 Again by Jason Filardi, this adorable Korean drama follows Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Young, a couple that has been married for over 20 years and have raised their twins together