K-dramas like My Name
Vincenzo is an action-packed ride with guns, violence, romance, subtle comedy and so much more, following an Italian mafia consigliere and lawyer on his exciting adventures
Image: Netflix
Vincenzo
One of the best revenge thrilling stories unfolds in The Glory with Song Hye Kyo in the lead, Moon Dong Eun was tortured by bullies in school who think they got away with it, but did they
Image: Netflix
The Glory
Kill It is a crime thriller K-drama where a veterinarian is hiding the truth about who is he and gets involved with a detective on a serial killer case, watch it to find what will happen
Image: OCN
Kill It
The K2 follows Ji Chang Wook as he becomes Kim Je Ha, a disgraced former soldier who has taken his new role of a bodyguard to a powerful politician’s wife to exact revenge on who plotted against him
Image: tvN
The K2
Healer is another gem where Ji Chang Wook is in an action role, served with romance, action, and mysteries, it follows two reporters and a night courier as they unearth the truth behind murders, more
Image: KBS2
Healer
Lawless Lawyer follows Lawyer Bong Sang Pil who along with his fellow lawyer and employee, tries to fight injustice and find out what really happened when his mother was killed
Image: tvN
Lawless Lawyer
Bloodhounds like My Name is an 8-episode series filled with the utmost satisfaction for revenge and thriller lovers, following the story of two boxers who try to get rid of an awful loan shark
Image: Netflix
Bloodhounds
The name beckons with name and for good, Revenge of Others is a K-drama that no one should miss, follows a sister who believes his brother did not take his own life, so she is here to take revenge
Image: Disney+
Revenge of Others
Vagabond follows a stuntman who is distraught when his nephew dies in a mysterious plane crash, but what if the crash was intentional, he is set on finding the truth no matter what
Image: SBS
Vagabond
An arresting story, Doctor Stranger is about a gifted doctor who is stuck between North and South Korea, along his father was conned into coming to North Korea and then left there, but he returns
Image: SBS
Doctor Stranger