K-dramas like Oh My Venus
Tanya Saxena
Entertainment
A once-rich girl asks her best friend to take her place when she has to meet her childhood friend, the handsome Ji Sung Joon, but things get hilariously complicated
Image: Netflix
She was Pretty
Follow a woman who swears to exact revenge on her cheating husband by transforming into a beautiful diva with the help of a wealthy man
Image: Netflix
Birth of a Beauty
A woman who does not like handsome boys and steers clear from them meets her childhood friend who is obsessed with his own looks
Image: MBC
Love with Flaws
Gong Shim is not seen as beautiful by her peers and has lived in the shadow of her older beautiful sister, but it all changes when she rents her rooftop room to a handsome pro-bono lawyer
Beautiful Gong Shim
Image: SBS
A woman ends up becoming an anti-fan of a K-pop star when she loses her job because of him, but in a reality show she has to enter a virtual marriage with him
Image: Naver TV
So I Married an Anti Fan
A man who has mysophobia falls in love with a cleaning company worker who ironically does not like things clean that much
Clean With Passion For Now
Image: Netflix
Kang Mi Rae gets surgery after getting bullied most of her life because of her looks, but her childhood friend recognizes her and helps her build up her self-confidence back
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: Netflix
A wealthy CEO marries his office worker when a one-night stand ends up changing their life forever
You Are My Destiny
Image: JTBC
A chaebol heir is a shopaholic and when he loses all his money, a countryside woman teaches him how to spend money wisely
Shopaholic Louis
Image: MBC
Click Here
When a wealthy company’s director loses the ability to recognize faces he gets dependent on his secretary and ends up falling for her, who he also thinks is a wealthy heiress
The Secret Life of My Secretary
Image: Netflix