august 18, 2024

K-dramas like Oh My Venus

Tanya Saxena

Entertainment

A once-rich girl asks her best friend to take her place when she has to meet her childhood friend, the handsome Ji Sung Joon, but things get hilariously complicated

Image: Netflix

She was Pretty 

Follow a woman who swears to exact revenge on her cheating husband by transforming into a beautiful diva with the help of a wealthy man

Image: Netflix

Birth of a Beauty

A woman who does not like handsome boys and steers clear from them meets her childhood friend who is obsessed with his own looks

Image: MBC

Love with Flaws

Gong Shim is not seen as beautiful by her peers and has lived in the shadow of her older beautiful sister, but it all changes when she rents her rooftop room to a handsome pro-bono lawyer

 Beautiful Gong Shim

Image: SBS

A woman ends up becoming an anti-fan of a K-pop star when she loses her job because of him, but in a reality show she has to enter a virtual marriage with him

Image: Naver TV

So I Married an Anti Fan

A man who has mysophobia falls in love with a cleaning company worker who ironically does not like things clean that much 

 Clean With Passion For Now

Image: Netflix

Kang Mi Rae gets surgery after getting bullied most of her life because of her looks, but her childhood friend recognizes her and helps her build up her self-confidence back

 My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

Image: Netflix

A wealthy CEO marries his office worker when a one-night stand ends up changing their life forever

 You Are My Destiny 

Image: JTBC

A chaebol heir is a shopaholic and when he loses all his money, a countryside woman teaches him how to spend money wisely

Shopaholic Louis

Image: MBC

When a wealthy company’s director loses the ability to recognize faces he gets dependent on his secretary and ends up falling for her, who he also thinks is a wealthy heiress

The Secret Life of My Secretary 

Image: Netflix

