Tanya Saxena

august 11, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Prison Playbook

Go on an investigation journey with a priest who was once an NIS agent, who intends to find the reason behind his elderly priest’s mysterious death

Image: Netflix

The Fiery Preist 

Just like Prison Playbook, Hospital Playlist is about close bonds of friendship that get stronger in the fire of hard circumstances

 Hospital Playlist

Image: Netflix

Walking on the lines of crime and struggle, follow a military police officer who has been given the task of catching deserters which reveals ugly truths of army life 

 D.P.

Image: Netflix

A consigliere from the Italian mafia, Vincenzo Cassano returns to his birth country in order to extract billions worth of gold, but ends up also helping a lawyer fight a dirty case

Vincenzo

Image: Netflix

A detective after being fired for using excessive force on criminals creates a team of ex-convicts to hunt down other criminals

Bad Guys

Image: OCN

Follow a lawyer who does not care about laws but only getting criminals behind bars, he hires a problematic attorney to fight injustice and find the truth behind his mother’s death

Lawless Lawyer

Image: tvN

Another prison K-drama, this follows the story of an underperforming lawyer who is wrongfully convicted of murder, and after ending up in prison he becomes a powerful man

Big Mouth 

Image: MBC

Juvenile Justice is an interesting K-dramas depicting a tough judge who does not believe minors are incapable of crimes and wants to judge everyone the same

Juvenile Justice

Image: Netflix

Ex-convict who was wrongfully convicted, Park Sae Royi intends to flip his life around by opening a club in Itaewon and exacting his revenge

 Itaewon Class

Image: Netflix

A boy with Asperger’s syndrome and his ex-convict uncle work as trauma cleaners, they uncover untold stories while they do this and try to tell them to the deceased’s families

Move To Heaven

Image: Netflix

