K-dramas like Prison Playbook

Go on an investigation journey with a priest who was once an NIS agent, who intends to find the reason behind his elderly priest’s mysterious death
The Fiery Preist
Just like Prison Playbook, Hospital Playlist is about close bonds of friendship that get stronger in the fire of hard circumstances
Hospital Playlist
Walking on the lines of crime and struggle, follow a military police officer who has been given the task of catching deserters which reveals ugly truths of army life
D.P.
A consigliere from the Italian mafia, Vincenzo Cassano returns to his birth country in order to extract billions worth of gold, but ends up also helping a lawyer fight a dirty case
Vincenzo
A detective after being fired for using excessive force on criminals creates a team of ex-convicts to hunt down other criminals
Bad Guys
Follow a lawyer who does not care about laws but only getting criminals behind bars, he hires a problematic attorney to fight injustice and find the truth behind his mother’s death
Lawless Lawyer
Another prison K-drama, this follows the story of an underperforming lawyer who is wrongfully convicted of murder, and after ending up in prison he becomes a powerful man
Big Mouth
Juvenile Justice is an interesting K-dramas depicting a tough judge who does not believe minors are incapable of crimes and wants to judge everyone the same
Juvenile Justice
Ex-convict who was wrongfully convicted, Park Sae Royi intends to flip his life around by opening a club in Itaewon and exacting his revenge
Itaewon Class
A boy with Asperger’s syndrome and his ex-convict uncle work as trauma cleaners, they uncover untold stories while they do this and try to tell them to the deceased’s families
Move To Heaven
