april 21, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Revenge of Others

Tanya Saxena

Image: Netflix

Flower of Evil

People might not be who they look, Do Hyun Soo looks like a family man but his secrets run deep, but is he good or evil, find out 

Indulge in business and revenge in perfect amounts in this drama where an ex-con opens a street bar with his friends, but the murderer of his father still has not left him alone

Image: Netflix

Itaewon Class

This K-drama will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions, anger, and revenge as a studious kid takes on his bullies face-to-face

Image: Wavve

Weak Hero Class 1

A hardworking kid who is a top student gets involved in dangerous business to earn his school fee, things get uglier when a crime takes place

Image: Netflix

Extracurricular 

Kang Gi Beom, an elite police officer ends up losing everything when he tries to bring down the biggest crime organisation in the nation, one of the best revenge dramas

Image: Netflix

Rugal

What if a married couple hides secrets that threaten to tear their world apart, betrayal by his once-perfect husband sends a wife to exact revenge

Image: Netflix

The World of The Married 

A true hidden gem in revenge K-dramas, Military Prosecutor Doberman follows two military prosecutors who set to fight corruption and take vengeance together 

Military Prosecutor Doberman

Image: tvN

Follow a woman who is set on exacting revenge on the scheming mistress of his ex-husband through an exclusive matchmaking service

Image: Netflix 

Remarriage & Desires

Delve into the thrilling tale of residents of a penthouse where secrets lie in every corner with women turning to evil to take revenge and protect the ones they love 

The Penthouse

Image: SBS

Talk of school bullies and forget The Glory, it is impossible, follow Moon Dong Eun who returns after two decades to take revenge on her bullies and ruin them completely

The Glory 

Image: Netflix

