K-dramas like Revenge of Others
Tanya Saxena
Image: Netflix
Flower of Evil
People might not be who they look, Do Hyun Soo looks like a family man but his secrets run deep, but is he good or evil, find out
Indulge in business and revenge in perfect amounts in this drama where an ex-con opens a street bar with his friends, but the murderer of his father still has not left him alone
Image: Netflix
Itaewon Class
This K-drama will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions, anger, and revenge as a studious kid takes on his bullies face-to-face
Image: Wavve
Weak Hero Class 1
A hardworking kid who is a top student gets involved in dangerous business to earn his school fee, things get uglier when a crime takes place
Image: Netflix
Extracurricular
Kang Gi Beom, an elite police officer ends up losing everything when he tries to bring down the biggest crime organisation in the nation, one of the best revenge dramas
Image: Netflix
Rugal
What if a married couple hides secrets that threaten to tear their world apart, betrayal by his once-perfect husband sends a wife to exact revenge
Image: Netflix
The World of The Married
A true hidden gem in revenge K-dramas, Military Prosecutor Doberman follows two military prosecutors who set to fight corruption and take vengeance together
Military Prosecutor Doberman
Image: tvN
Follow a woman who is set on exacting revenge on the scheming mistress of his ex-husband through an exclusive matchmaking service
Image: Netflix
Remarriage & Desires
Delve into the thrilling tale of residents of a penthouse where secrets lie in every corner with women turning to evil to take revenge and protect the ones they love
The Penthouse
Image: SBS
Talk of school bullies and forget The Glory, it is impossible, follow Moon Dong Eun who returns after two decades to take revenge on her bullies and ruin them completely
The Glory
Image: Netflix