K-dramas like She Was Pretty
A perfectionist boss and his capable secretary reevaluate their relationship
Image: tvN.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
A girl undergoes plastic surgery and navigates life as a beautiful student
Image: JTBC.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
An art curator hides her fangirl life while falling in love with her boss
Image: tvN.
Her Private Life
A modern Cinderella story with a girl and her three wealthy cousins
Image: tvN.
Cinderella and Four Knights
A girl with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard and finds love
Image: JTBC.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A one-night stand leads to unexpected love and family drama
Image: MBC.
Fated to Love You
A girl disguises herself as a eunuch and gets entangled with the crown prince
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2.
A girl pretends to be her twin brother in a popular boy band
Image: SBS.
You're Beautiful
A high school drama club faces challenges and falls in love
Sassy Go Go
Image: KBS2.
Click Here
A girl's pursuit of her aloof crush turns into a quirky love story
Image: MBC.
Playful Kiss