Pujya Doss

 October 27, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas like She Was Pretty

A perfectionist boss and his capable secretary reevaluate their relationship

Image: tvN.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

A girl undergoes plastic surgery and navigates life as a beautiful student

Image: JTBC.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

An art curator hides her fangirl life while falling in love with her boss

Image: tvN.

Her Private Life

A modern Cinderella story with a girl and her three wealthy cousins

Image: tvN.

Cinderella and Four Knights

A girl with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard and finds love

Image: JTBC.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A one-night stand leads to unexpected love and family drama

Image: MBC.

Fated to Love You

A girl disguises herself as a eunuch and gets entangled with the crown prince

Love in the Moonlight

Image: KBS2.

A girl pretends to be her twin brother in a popular boy band

Image: SBS.

You're Beautiful

A high school drama club faces challenges and falls in love

Sassy Go Go

Image: KBS2.

 A girl's pursuit of her aloof crush turns into a quirky love story

Image: MBC.

Playful Kiss

