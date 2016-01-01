Heading 3

November 26, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas like
The Heirs

 A poor but determined girl finds herself entangled in the lives of four rich and handsome boys, leading to a whirlwind of love, friendship, and rivalry

Image: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers (2009)

 A special forces soldier and a doctor fall in love amidst the dangers of war zones and humanitarian missions

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun (2016)

 A modern-day woman travels back in time to the Goryeo dynasty and becomes entangled in a royal love triangle

Image: SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

 An immortal goblin and a grim reaper search for a human bride to break their curses and end their eternal lives

Image: tvN

Goblin (2016-2017)

 A narcissistic vice president and his loyal secretary find themselves drawn to each other despite their contrasting personalities

Image: tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? (2018)

 A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with an army officer

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)

 An ex-convict with a burning desire for revenge opens a bar in Itaewon, determined to outdo the food conglomerate that ruined his life

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class (2020)

 A parallel universe where a Korean emperor tries to unite the two worlds and falls in love with a detective from the other realm

Image: SBS

The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)

 A desperate woman goes on a blind date disguised as her best friend, only to find out it's her company's CEO

Image: SBS

Business Proposal (2022)

 A high-society apartment complex becomes the backdrop for a web of lies, betrayal, and murder among ambitious families

Image: SBS

Penthouse (2020-2021)

