K-dramas like
The Heirs
A poor but determined girl finds herself entangled in the lives of four rich and handsome boys, leading to a whirlwind of love, friendship, and rivalry
Image: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
A special forces soldier and a doctor fall in love amidst the dangers of war zones and humanitarian missions
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun (2016)
A modern-day woman travels back in time to the Goryeo dynasty and becomes entangled in a royal love triangle
Image: SBS
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)
An immortal goblin and a grim reaper search for a human bride to break their curses and end their eternal lives
Image: tvN
Goblin (2016-2017)
A narcissistic vice president and his loyal secretary find themselves drawn to each other despite their contrasting personalities
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? (2018)
A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with an army officer
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)
An ex-convict with a burning desire for revenge opens a bar in Itaewon, determined to outdo the food conglomerate that ruined his life
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class (2020)
A parallel universe where a Korean emperor tries to unite the two worlds and falls in love with a detective from the other realm
Image: SBS
The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)
A desperate woman goes on a blind date disguised as her best friend, only to find out it's her company's CEO
Image: SBS
Business Proposal (2022)
Click Here
A high-society apartment complex becomes the backdrop for a web of lies, betrayal, and murder among ambitious families
Image: SBS
Penthouse (2020-2021)