K-dramas like The Uncanny Counter to watch
A charismatic Italian mafia lawyer teams up with locals to take on corrupt conglomerates. Dark humor and justice collide in this gripping series
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
A detective discovers a psychopath gene while chasing a serial killer. A suspenseful cat-and-mouse game with unexpected twists and chilling moments
Image: tvN
Mouse
A genius engineer unravels a time-travel mystery that could change humanity's fate. A thrilling journey through past and future, love and danger
Sisyphus: The Myth
Image: JTBC
Elite residents of a luxurious penthouse complex compete for power, wealth, and revenge. A decadent and ruthless world of high society drama
The Penthouse: War in Life
Image: SBS
Detectives reopen an old case involving a childhood trauma, exposing hidden secrets and dark connections. A psychological thriller that will keep you guessing
Beyond Evil
Image: JTBC
A retired man starts ballet at an older age, pursuing his dreams. A heartwarming tale of friendship, inspiration, and the power of never giving up
Navillera
Image: tvN
A gumiho - nine-tailed fox seeks love and faces supernatural challenges in modern Seoul. Mythological creatures and romance entwine in a fantasy world
Tale of the Nine-Tailed
Image: tvN
A man hides his dark past while his wife, a detective, investigates a series of murders. A suspenseful, emotional rollercoaster with hidden truths
Flower of Evil
Image: tvN
Aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the world of tech start-ups. A story of ambition, love, and innovation with a side of rivalry and friendship
Start-Up
Image: tvN
Five doctors' strong friendship and their lives in a hospital unfold. A heartwarming medical drama filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN