Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 02, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like The Uncanny Counter to watch 

A charismatic Italian mafia lawyer teams up with locals to take on corrupt conglomerates. Dark humor and justice collide in this gripping series

Image: tvN

Vincenzo 

A detective discovers a psychopath gene while chasing a serial killer. A suspenseful cat-and-mouse game with unexpected twists and chilling moments

Image: tvN

Mouse

A genius engineer unravels a time-travel mystery that could change humanity's fate. A thrilling journey through past and future, love and danger

Sisyphus: The Myth

 Image: JTBC

Elite residents of a luxurious penthouse complex compete for power, wealth, and revenge. A decadent and ruthless world of high society drama

The Penthouse: War in Life

Image: SBS

Detectives reopen an old case involving a childhood trauma, exposing hidden secrets and dark connections. A psychological thriller that will keep you guessing

Beyond Evil 

Image: JTBC

A retired man starts ballet at an older age, pursuing his dreams. A heartwarming tale of friendship, inspiration, and the power of never giving up

Navillera 

Image: tvN

A gumiho - nine-tailed fox seeks love and faces supernatural challenges in modern Seoul. Mythological creatures and romance entwine in a fantasy world

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 

Image: tvN

A man hides his dark past while his wife, a detective, investigates a series of murders. A suspenseful, emotional rollercoaster with hidden truths

Flower of Evil 

Image: tvN

Aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the world of tech start-ups. A story of ambition, love, and innovation with a side of rivalry and friendship

Start-Up 

Image: tvN

Five doctors' strong friendship and their lives in a hospital unfold. A heartwarming medical drama filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments

Hospital Playlist 

Image:  tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here