K-dramas like Twinkling Watermelon

Much like Twinkling Watermelon, we have the element of fantasy in My Lovely Liar where the lead has the power to hear lies; she meets a murder suspect whose innocence only she knows
Delve into the story of a husband who is on the brink of divorce from his wife and suddenly ends up in his 18-year-old body. He gets the chance to save his marriage and family
Image: JTBC
18 Again
Follow a bereaving woman who is heartbroken after her beloved’s death in this story. While reeling from the loss, she suddenly is transported to the past in a different body and finds a guy who looks like her dead boyfriend
Image: Netflix
A Time Called You
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’s couple will melt your heart with their endearing romance; they fight ups and downs together and get jealous in a very cute way
Image: MBC
Mr. Queen
A girl who remembers all her past lives and can be reborn again and again sets out to find her love from her 18th life
Image: Netflix
See You In My 19th Life
When drenched in water, a girl can time travel, and she goes to the past where she falls in love with a king. But what if she has to come back?
Image: MBC
Splash Splash Love
Enter a time loop where a woman has come from the future to meet a man who is trying to find the mystery behind his brother’s death
Sisyphus
Image: JTBC
Park Yeon Woo has traveled 200 years in the future after being murdered in the Joseon era. She is now stuck here but what if her dead husband from the past is in this new future
Image: MBC
The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
Follow a CEO who has the power to time-travel every time he rides the subway. When he sees he might die soon, he marries a photographer to change his fate but ends up falling in love
Tomorrow With You
Image: tvN
Indulge in a romance set in the 90s where a teen fencer dreams big and wants to achieve her dream. She meets a guy who was once from a rich family but is now trying to rebuild his life