K-dramas like Welcome to Samdalri
City dentist Yoon Hye-jun meets the jack-of-all-trades Hong Doo-sik in a seaside town, where their clash of personalities turns into love
Hometown Cha Cha Cha:
Veterinarian Han Ji Yool struggles with rural life until he meets the police officer Ahn Ja-young. Together, they navigate challenges and fall in love
Once Upon A Small Town:
Meteorological director Jin Ha-kyung and intuitive subordinate Lee Shi-woo find love as they forecast the weather and navigate their contrasting work styles
Forecasting Love And The Weather:
Cellist Mok Hye-won finds solace in the countryside and bonds with the independent bookstore owner Lim Eun-seob, deepening their connection
When The Weather Is Fine:
Burned-out Lee Yeo-rum seeks relaxation in a seaside town, meeting librarian Ahn Dae-beom. Their growing closeness blossoms into romance
Summer Strike:
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol:
Pianist Goo Ra-ra, starting anew in Eunpo City, grows close to Sunwoo Joon. Their relationship blossoms amidst life's challenges
Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi's slow-burn romance in this healing rom-com unfolds as disgruntled ex-lovers reunite for a documentary
Our beloved summer
Set in Jeju Island, childhood friends reunite and fall in love in both Our Blues and Welcome to Samdalri, overcoming hardships and misunderstandings
Our Blues:
Ji Chang Wook stars in this hospital-themed show with slice-of-life vibes, similar to Welcome to Samdalri, featuring chaos, romance, and unique plot twists
If You Wish Upon Me:
Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji-won's Lovestruck in the City unfolds a cozy love story in a small beach town, filled with sizzling chemistry
Lovestruck in the City:
