Pujya Doss

January 11, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Welcome to Samdalri 

City dentist Yoon Hye-jun meets the jack-of-all-trades Hong Doo-sik in a seaside town, where their clash of personalities turns into love

Image:  tvN

Hometown Cha Cha Cha:

Veterinarian Han Ji Yool struggles with rural life until he meets the police officer Ahn Ja-young. Together, they navigate challenges and fall in love

Image:  KBS2

Once Upon A Small Town:

Meteorological director Jin Ha-kyung and intuitive subordinate Lee Shi-woo find love as they forecast the weather and navigate their contrasting work styles

Image:  JTBC

Forecasting Love And The Weather:

Cellist Mok Hye-won finds solace in the countryside and bonds with the independent bookstore owner Lim Eun-seob, deepening their connection

When The Weather Is Fine:

Image:  JTBC

Burned-out Lee Yeo-rum seeks relaxation in a seaside town, meeting librarian Ahn Dae-beom. Their growing closeness blossoms into romance

Summer Strike:

Image:  JTBC

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol:

Image:  KBS2

Pianist Goo Ra-ra, starting anew in Eunpo City, grows close to Sunwoo Joon. Their relationship blossoms amidst life's challenges

Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi's slow-burn romance in this healing rom-com unfolds as disgruntled ex-lovers reunite for a documentary

Our beloved summer

Image:  SBS

Set in Jeju Island, childhood friends reunite and fall in love in both Our Blues and Welcome to Samdalri, overcoming hardships and misunderstandings

Our Blues:

Image:  tvN

Ji Chang Wook stars in this hospital-themed show with slice-of-life vibes, similar to Welcome to Samdalri, featuring chaos, romance, and unique plot twists

If You Wish Upon Me:

Image:  JTBC

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji-won's Lovestruck in the City unfolds a cozy love story in a small beach town, filled with sizzling chemistry

Lovestruck in the City:

Image: KakaoTV

