K-dramas like Wonderful World
Wonderful World is a thriller K-drama starring Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. The drama was released on March 1.
Credit: MBC
Wonderful World
Wonderful World ended on a high note as it garnered 11.4% average nationwide viewership ratings and was the most-watched show that day.
Credit: MBC
Wonderful World ratings
The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. She takes charge of the situation and decides to take matters into her own hands.
Credit: MBC
Wonderful World plot
Korean dramas are known for their thriller plots and romantic moments. These mystery thriller dramas will keep you on your toes.
Dramas like Wonderful World
Credit: MBC
Hide revolves around the mystery of a missing husband and his wife tries to search for him. As she tries to find her husband, she slowly uncovers a bigger truth.
Hide
Credit: JTBC
Vigilante follows a police university student seeking justice for his mother's murder, which leads him to a dangerous path of vengeance and uncovering corrupt ties.
Vigilante
Credit: Disney+
Taxi Driver is based on a popular webtoon and is about a group of people who were wronged in their lives who come together to become vigilantes of sorts.
Taxi Driver
Credit: SBS
The crime series is the story of a girl who joins hands with a crime boss to take revenge for her father’s death. She joins the police force in disguise under his instructions.
My Name
Credit: Netflix
After people die mysteriously in a small town, two detectives who are very different from each other come together to catch the real culprit. It is a detective K-drama.
Beyond evil
Credit: JTBC
Vagabond tells the story of Cha Dal Gun who raises his nephew single-handedly after his brother and his wife pass away in a plane crash. But there is something suspicious about the event.
Vagabond
Credit: SBS