Moumita Chakraborty

may 1, 2024

Entertainment

K-dramas like Wonderful World 

Wonderful World is a thriller K-drama starring Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. The drama was released on March 1. 

Credit: MBC

Wonderful World

Wonderful World ended on a high note as it garnered 11.4% average nationwide viewership ratings and was the most-watched show that day. 

Credit: MBC

Wonderful World ratings

The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. She takes charge of the situation and decides to take matters into her own hands. 

Credit: MBC

Wonderful World plot

Korean dramas are known for their thriller plots and romantic moments. These mystery thriller dramas will keep you on your toes. 

Dramas like Wonderful World

Credit: MBC

Hide revolves around the mystery of a missing husband and his wife tries to search for him. As she tries to find her husband, she slowly uncovers a bigger truth.

Hide

Credit: JTBC

Vigilante follows a police university student seeking justice for his mother's murder, which leads him to a dangerous path of vengeance and uncovering corrupt ties. 

Vigilante

Credit: Disney+

Taxi Driver is based on a popular webtoon and is about a group of people who were wronged in their lives who come together to become vigilantes of sorts. 

Taxi Driver

Credit: SBS

The crime series is the story of a girl who joins hands with a crime boss to take revenge for her father’s death. She joins the police force in disguise under his instructions. 

My Name 

Credit: Netflix 

After people die mysteriously in a small town, two detectives who are very different from each other come together to catch the real culprit. It is a detective K-drama. 

Beyond evil 

Credit: JTBC

Vagabond tells the story of Cha Dal Gun who raises his nephew single-handedly after his brother and his wife pass away in a plane crash. But there is something suspicious about the event. 

Vagabond

Credit: SBS

