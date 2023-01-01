K-dramas of 2023 to watch for good laugh
This romantic comedy K-drama narrates the tale of a charming heir caught in a tense inheritance dispute. He finds himself at odds with his diligent employee, renowned for her irresistible smile, a quality that irks him to no end
Image credits- JTBC
King The Land
This humor-infused K-drama unfolds the narrative of a psychic veterinarian and a detective teaming up to solve cases. However, their abilities face a significant challenge when they delve into a mystery tied to a serial killer
Image credits- JTBC
Behind Your Touch
For an attorney with a strong aversion to losing to men and an A-list actor who harbors distrust toward women, the concept of love holds little significance. That is until circumstances compel them to go on dates with each other
Image credits- Netflix
Love To Hate You
In this heartwarming tale, a woman with a heart of gold finds herself navigating the competitive realm of private education when her daughter seeks admission to a class led by a celebrity math instructor
Image credits- tvN
Crash Course in Romance
Deborah, a dating coach, and Lee Soo-hyuk, a publisher, serendipitously develop a connection
Image credits- ENA
Bo-ra! Deborah
A lawyer ensnared by a centuries-old curse becomes intertwined with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom
Image credits- JTBC
Destined With You
Motivated by personal tragedy, a pianist-turned-lawyer adeptly maneuvers the intricate landscape of divorce, fiercely advocating for his clients to secure victory through any means necessary
Image credits- JTBC
Divorce Attorney Shin
It revolves around the love and personal development of divorce lawyers for whom divorce is a straightforward process, yet separation proves to be a challenging journey
Image credits- ENA
Strangers Again
A CODA boy with musical talent travels to 1995, forms a band called Watermelon Sugar with his childhood father, and connects through music with the intriguing youths he meets
Image credits-tvN
Twinkling Watermelon
Click Here
Kokdu, a grim reaper, inhabits the body of a young doctor and encounters Han Gye Jeol, who has absolute control over his actions
Image credits- MBC TV
Kokdu: Season Of Deity