Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

 October 03,2023

Entertainment

K-dramas of 2023 to watch for good laugh

This romantic comedy K-drama narrates the tale of a charming heir caught in a tense inheritance dispute. He finds himself at odds with his diligent employee, renowned for her irresistible smile, a quality that irks him to no end

Image credits- JTBC

King The Land

This humor-infused K-drama unfolds the narrative of a psychic veterinarian and a detective teaming up to solve cases. However, their abilities face a significant challenge when they delve into a mystery tied to a serial killer

Image credits- JTBC

Behind Your Touch

For an attorney with a strong aversion to losing to men and an A-list actor who harbors distrust toward women, the concept of love holds little significance. That is until circumstances compel them to go on dates with each other

Image credits- Netflix

Love To Hate You

In this heartwarming tale, a woman with a heart of gold finds herself navigating the competitive realm of private education when her daughter seeks admission to a class led by a celebrity math instructor

Image credits- tvN

Crash Course in Romance

Deborah, a dating coach, and Lee Soo-hyuk, a publisher, serendipitously develop a connection

Image credits- ENA

Bo-ra! Deborah


A lawyer ensnared by a centuries-old curse becomes intertwined with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom

Image credits- JTBC

Destined With You

Motivated by personal tragedy, a pianist-turned-lawyer adeptly maneuvers the intricate landscape of divorce, fiercely advocating for his clients to secure victory through any means necessary

Image credits- JTBC

Divorce Attorney Shin

It revolves around the love and personal development of divorce lawyers for whom divorce is a straightforward process, yet separation proves to be a challenging journey

Image credits- ENA

Strangers Again

A CODA boy with musical talent travels to 1995, forms a band called Watermelon Sugar with his childhood father, and connects through music with the intriguing youths he meets

Image credits-tvN

Twinkling Watermelon

Kokdu, a grim reaper, inhabits the body of a young doctor and encounters Han Gye Jeol, who has absolute control over his actions

Image credits- MBC TV

Kokdu: Season Of Deity

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here