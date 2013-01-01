K-dramas of Lee Jong Suk
Bae Suzy, dreams of future accidents, and prosecutor Jung Jae Chan, portrayed by Lee Jong-suk, struggles to prevent them from happening
While You Were Sleeping
Lee Jong-suk stars as an unsuccessful lawyer framed as the genius swindler "Big Mouse" in a thrilling series centered around a murder case and the pursuit of justice
Big Mouth
In this action-packed mystery, Lee Jong-suk features as part of a story where a girl with unexpected powers is protected from a gang by Kyung-hee, played by Kim Da-mi
The Witch: Part 2 - The Other One
Han Hyo-joo and Lee Jong-suk lead this drama where a surgical resident gets entangled in a murder mystery after being pulled into the webtoon world created by her father
W: Two Worlds
Lee Jong-suk and Park Shin-Hye take on a drama where a young boy, adopted after a troubled past, hides the truth for years until a reporter, played by Park Shin-Hye, discovers it
Pinocchio
Lee Jong-suk and Lee Na-young engage in a delightful tale where a gifted writer becomes entangled in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job
Romance Is a Bonus Book
Lee Jong-suk stars in this drama about Park Hoon, a doctor kidnapped by North Korea, who falls in love with Jae Hee and faces challenges in reuniting with her
Doctor Stranger
Ha Ji-Won and Hyun Bin lead this romantic drama where a rich CEO falls for a poor stuntwoman, navigating class differences and cultural objections
Secret Garden
Lee Jong-suk stars in this intense school drama, portraying the complex life of Go Nam Soon, a student facing academic struggles and societal challenges
School 2013
Lee Jong-suk plays a public defender in this drama where a sharp female lawyer and a student with special gifts collaborate to bring down a killer driven by a personal vendetta
I Can Hear Your Voice
