Two high school lovers broke up and promised never to meet again. But the documentary they filmed together filmed ten years ago gets famous, which brings them together again.
Our Beloved Summer
Source: SBS
The story is about a 17-year-old girl who got into an accident that caused her to go into a coma and woke up when she turned 30. She then meets a guy with a traumatic past and the two heal together.
Thirty but Seventeen
Source: SBS
It is a rom-com K-drama about two childhood ex-friends who met each other again after going through several ups and downs and how their life turned out after they met again.
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
Lee Yul is the nephew of Joseon’s King. He falls in love with young Yoon Yiseo and promises to marry her, meanwhile, Lee Yul’s father plans to massacre Yoon Yiseo’s entire family.
100 Days My Prince
Source: tvN
The story is about a neurosurgeon who as a kid wanted to become a chef when he grew up, he then met a young girl one day and cooked her a meal, which inspired the girl to become a world-famous chef.
Chocolate
Source: JTBC
The story is about a gifted writer whose company was looking for a freelance book designer and then somehow end up hiring the Chief Editor’s long-time love.
Romance is a Bonus Book
Source: tvN
The story is about a girl with magical painting talent. She then meets a guy whose curse had some magical connection with her painting. And tries finding out more about it.
Lovers of the Red Sky
Source: SBS
A girl who is a cellist moves out from her city to a quiet small town in order to get some space. She then meets a childhood friend who helps her heal from her traumatic past.
When the Weather Is Fine
Source: JTBC
The story is about a popular first-gen girl group, who are all in their 30s and are living their own different lives, and the men they find, as they fall in love again.
Happy Ending Once Again
Source: MBC
A story about a friend group in high school, who all grew up and became successful in the future but are lacking in finding love, and based on the flashbacks they seem to feel attachments for each other.
Children of the 20th Century
Source: MBC