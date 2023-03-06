Heading 3

K-dramas on high school love stories 

Vedangi Joshi

mar 6, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: MBC

Extraordinary You   

The show revolves around a high school girl who finds out that she is a character from a comic book and decides to change her story by finding her true love 

 Image Credit: tvN

True Beauty 

True Beauty is a story of a female student who learned excellent makeup skills to look pretty and hide her real appearance as she is insecure about it, unknowingly she becomes a part of a love triangle 

Image Credit: SBS

Our Beloved Summer

After filming a documentary during their high school days, two ex-lovers who broke up years ago are forced to come together in front of a camera

Image Credit: JTBC

Moment of Eighteen 

The story of a lonely teenage boy who fears expressing his feelings is transferred to a new school where he meets his first love 

Image Credit: KBS2

Hi! School - Love on 

A fantasy drama in which an angel appears as a human being in order to help and save a male student who is in danger

Image Credit: Netflix 

Love Alarm

Love Alarm is a rom-com drama based on a webtoon of the same name starring Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, and Song Kang 

 Image Credit: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers 

A girl from a poor family gets a chance of going to a private high school, there she comes across a group of four rich and good-looking boys known as F4 and falls for one of them

 Image Credit: JTBC 

Gangnam Beauty 

A young girl decides to undergo plastic surgery after being bullied for her appearance and comes across one of her classmates who helps her regain self-esteem 

 Image Credit: KBS2

Dream High 

The story of high schoolers at a music school starring, Bae Suzy, Kim Soo Hyun, Ok Taecyeon, Jang Wooyoung and Lee Ji Eun 

