K-dramas on letting go of a relationship
In the drama, Hong Seol discovers Yoo Jung's betrayal and suggests a break due to his lack of honesty and trustworthiness.
Cheese in the Trap
Source: tvN
Bubble Gum
Source: tvN
Childhood best friends Park Ri Hwan and Kim Haeng Ah struggle to maintain their romantic relationship due to opposition from Ri Hwan's mother and others. Their relationship ends at their special spot, a swingset in the park.
Ha Young discovered Seon Woo went to a motel, got upset, and checked with his friend for confirmation. Seon Woo, suspecting Ha Young, broke up after his negative test result.
Growing Seasons
Source: Naver TV
Han Ji Pyeong's personality didn't catch Kim Dal Mi's attention. He had to move on, knowing she was only interested in Nam Do San. The deception from the fake letter identity made Dal Mi more reluctant to accept Ji Pyeong's feelings.
Start-Up
Source: tvN
Min Woo would be distracted by Ha Ri, causing him to be disloyal, and Yoo Ra was more concerned with keeping Ha Ri away from Min Woo. In the final episode, Min Woo apologized on behalf of Yoo Ra and confessed that they were never right for each other, saying that he never plans to date her again.
Business Proposal
Source: SBS
Yu-mi desires marriage, but her partner Woong is uninterested. He fails to be honest about his intentions, causing Yu-mi to call for a break in their relationship.
Yumi’s Cells
Source: tvN
Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin's intense love ends due to their demanding careers and frequent travels.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Source: tvN
In Record Of Youth, An Jeong Ha realizes the importance of putting herself first and seeks uncomplicated love and stability. She worries about the complexities of her relationship with Hye Jun, who has already achieved his dream of becoming a celebrated actor.
Record of Youth
Source tvN
Wealthy players engage in a dangerous game, exposing dark secrets. Kwon Shi Hyun targets Eun Tae Hee for revenge, testing her beliefs about love.
Our Beloved Summer
Source: SBS
Just like in Yumi's Cells, Ha Kyung wants marriage, while Si Woo sees it as a big risk and believes it's the end of love.
Forecasting Love and Weather
Source: JTBC