Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 30, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas oppas to date based on Zodiac

A dynamic oppa like Aries, Park Seo Joon's energy and passion in roles like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim make him your fiery companion

IMAGE: JTBC

Aries - Park Seo Joon

For the grounded Taurus, Nam Joo Hyuk's charming and dependable characters in dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo promise a stable romance

Image: tvN

Taurus - Nam Joo Hyuk

Embrace the duality of Gemini with Lee Jong Suk's versatile roles. From playful to intense, he keeps you on your toes, just like a Gemini

Image: tvN

Gemini - Lee Jong Suk

As emotional as a Cancer, Song Joong Ki's heartfelt performances in Descendants of the Sun make him the perfect oppa for your sensitive soul

Image: tvN

Cancer - Song Joong Ki

Fiery and charismatic, Ji Chang Wook's roles in dramas like Healer mirror Leo's passion, adding excitement and glamour to your love story

Image: tvN

Leo - Ji Chang Wook

Experience the sweet and considerate side of Virgo with Park Bo Gum's endearing characters. His warmth in dramas like Reply 1988 makes your heart flutter

Image: tvN

Virgo - Park Bo Gum

A Libra oppa like Hyun Bin brings balance to your romance. His magnetic charm, seen in Crash Landing On You, creates a harmonious love story

Image: tvN

Libra - Hyun Bin

Dive into the intense world of Scorpio with Kim Soo Hyun's deep and mysterious characters. His roles in It's Okay to Not Be Okay captivate your soul

Image: tvN

Scorpio - Kim Soo Hyun

Adventure awaits with a Sagittarius oppa like Park Hyung Sik. His roles in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon embody the spirit of a fun and daring romance

Image: tvN

Sagittarius - Park Hyung Sik

Capricorn's dedication finds a match in Seo In Guk's committed characters. His roles, like in Shopping King Louie, promise a love built on reliability

Image: tvN

Capricorn - Seo In Guk

Eccentric and unique, Yoo Ah In's roles appeal to the Aquarius spirit. Embrace the unconventional with his performances, adding a touch of rebellion to your romance

Image: tvN

Aquarius - Yoo Ah In

Dive into the dreamy world of Pisces with Kim Woo Bin's soulful characters. His roles in The Heirs reflect a poetic and empathetic Oppa

Image: tvN

Pisces - Kim Woo Bin

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here