K-dramas oppas to date based on Zodiac
A dynamic oppa like Aries, Park Seo Joon's energy and passion in roles like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim make him your fiery companion
IMAGE: JTBC
Aries - Park Seo Joon
For the grounded Taurus, Nam Joo Hyuk's charming and dependable characters in dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo promise a stable romance
Image: tvN
Taurus - Nam Joo Hyuk
Embrace the duality of Gemini with Lee Jong Suk's versatile roles. From playful to intense, he keeps you on your toes, just like a Gemini
Image: tvN
Gemini - Lee Jong Suk
As emotional as a Cancer, Song Joong Ki's heartfelt performances in Descendants of the Sun make him the perfect oppa for your sensitive soul
Image: tvN
Cancer - Song Joong Ki
Fiery and charismatic, Ji Chang Wook's roles in dramas like Healer mirror Leo's passion, adding excitement and glamour to your love story
Image: tvN
Leo - Ji Chang Wook
Experience the sweet and considerate side of Virgo with Park Bo Gum's endearing characters. His warmth in dramas like Reply 1988 makes your heart flutter
Image: tvN
Virgo - Park Bo Gum
A Libra oppa like Hyun Bin brings balance to your romance. His magnetic charm, seen in Crash Landing On You, creates a harmonious love story
Image: tvN
Libra - Hyun Bin
Dive into the intense world of Scorpio with Kim Soo Hyun's deep and mysterious characters. His roles in It's Okay to Not Be Okay captivate your soul
Image: tvN
Scorpio - Kim Soo Hyun
Adventure awaits with a Sagittarius oppa like Park Hyung Sik. His roles in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon embody the spirit of a fun and daring romance
Image: tvN
Sagittarius - Park Hyung Sik
Capricorn's dedication finds a match in Seo In Guk's committed characters. His roles, like in Shopping King Louie, promise a love built on reliability
Image: tvN
Capricorn - Seo In Guk
Eccentric and unique, Yoo Ah In's roles appeal to the Aquarius spirit. Embrace the unconventional with his performances, adding a touch of rebellion to your romance
Image: tvN
Aquarius - Yoo Ah In
Dive into the dreamy world of Pisces with Kim Woo Bin's soulful characters. His roles in The Heirs reflect a poetic and empathetic Oppa
Image: tvN
Pisces - Kim Woo Bin