K-dramas or K-movies on long distance love
A romantic melodrama about Hyun Woo and Mi Soo, whose paths cross repeatedly, but timing is never on their side.
Tune in for Love
Source: Netflix
Sweet and sour
Source: Netflix
Long-distance couple faces challenges. Jang Hyuk loves Da Eun, but a new girl complicates things. Refreshing rom-com with emotional twists.
Woo Hyun and Haruka connect through a fateful LINE message, changing their lives as they exchange messages and draw closer across Tokyo and Seoul.
The Secret Message
Source: JPPictures
The movie shows how South Korea's military service affects four couples' lives. Their relationships are tested, hearts get hurt, and surprising connections are made.
The Longest 24 Months
Source: Cinema Service
A movie about a tech-obsessed long-distance couple, Do Ha and Tae In, who balance love, work, and dreams in their intertwined lives.
Long Distance
Source: Baseleves
This drama shows the good and bad parts of a long-distance relationship between a woman from Seoul and a man from Busan.
All the Love in the World Season 3
Source: Naver TV Cast
The movie is about a woman who visits her long-distance boyfriend and finds he has someone new. Stays at a guesthouse, meets new people, heals, and moves on.
Memories of a Dead End
Source: Letterboxd
The drama tells us about Jung Ah Yoon's tale of coping with a long-distance relationship, sustained through online gaming.
Things That May Occur to You Today
Source: Loud G YouTube
Long-distance struggles lead Su Ho to break up with Ju Kyung. Two years later, they've moved on. Su Ho’s Former best friend confesses to Ju Kyung at Namsan Tower on a snowy day.
True Beauty
Source: tvN
Woon Ho leaves for New Zealand, but Bo Ra confesses her feelings before he goes. They stay in touch as Woon-ho plans to come back to her, but one day he stops responding
20th century girl
Source: Yong Film