Hemelin Darlong

july 22, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas or K-movies on long distance love

A romantic melodrama about Hyun Woo and Mi Soo, whose paths cross repeatedly, but timing is never on their side.

Tune in for Love

Source: Netflix

Sweet and sour

Source: Netflix

Long-distance couple faces challenges. Jang Hyuk loves Da Eun, but a new girl complicates things. Refreshing rom-com with emotional twists.

Woo Hyun and Haruka connect through a fateful LINE message, changing their lives as they exchange messages and draw closer across Tokyo and Seoul.

The Secret Message

Source: JPPictures

The movie shows how South Korea's military service affects four couples' lives. Their relationships are tested, hearts get hurt, and surprising connections are made.

The Longest 24 Months

Source: Cinema Service

A movie about a tech-obsessed long-distance couple, Do Ha and Tae In, who balance love, work, and dreams in their intertwined lives.

Long Distance

Source: Baseleves

This drama shows the good and bad parts of a long-distance relationship between a woman from Seoul and a man from Busan.

All the Love in the World Season 3

Source: Naver TV Cast

The movie is about a woman who visits her long-distance boyfriend and finds he has someone new. Stays at a guesthouse, meets new people, heals, and moves on.

Memories of a Dead End

Source: Letterboxd

The drama tells us about Jung Ah Yoon's tale of coping with a long-distance relationship, sustained through online gaming.

Things That May Occur to You Today

Source: Loud G YouTube

Long-distance struggles lead Su Ho to break up with Ju Kyung. Two years later, they've moved on. Su Ho’s Former best friend confesses to Ju Kyung at Namsan Tower on a snowy day.

True Beauty

Source: tvN

Woon Ho leaves for New Zealand, but Bo Ra confesses her feelings before he goes. They stay in touch as Woon-ho plans to come back to her, but one day he stops responding

20th century girl

Source: Yong Film

