K-dramas premiering in March 2023

Vedangi Joshi

feb 27, 2023

 Image Credit: KBS2

Oasis 

This drama is set during the 1980s and 1990s and tells the story of a trio’s dreams, love and friendship 

It’s a tale of a music professor at a university in Germany who finds out a shocking truth and travels back to South Korea to start working on becoming a lawyer 

Divorce Attorney Shin 

 Image Credit: JTBC

 Image Credit: TVING

It tells the story of students at a high school who are supposed to study hard for their entrance exams but instead they must fight a war against the alien-like creatures appearing in the sky 

Duty After School 

 Image Credit: Netflix

With the success of the first part, the drama will be returning for a second part and will continue the revenge that Moon Dong Eun is taking on her bullies 

The Glory Part 2 

 Image Credit: KBS2

The drama shows the story of an unmarried pregnant woman and an unmarried man who agree to a false contract which leads to romance, pregnancy and raising a child 

The Real Deal Has Come! 

 Image Credit: ENA 

Delivery Man 

Delivery Man is the story of a boy who drives taxi to make money but only takes ghosts as passengers to grant their wishes and one day meets a girl who does not remember the life before her death

The historical drama tells the story of the three scholars as they unravel the mystery of a disappearance and fall in love with the innkeeper who houses them ahead of their scholar exam 

Romantic Guest House 

Image Credit: SBS

 Image Credit: tvN

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise 

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise is an upcoming South Korean television series starring Lee Ji Ah, Lee Sang Yoon, Jang Hee Jin, Park Ki Woong, and Bong Tae Gyu

 Image Credit: MBC

The drama is set during the Joseon era and tells the story of a young man who becomes a lawyer to take revenge for the death of his parents 

Joseon Lawyer 

