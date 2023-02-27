Heading 3
K-dramas premiering in March 2023
Image Credit: KBS2
Oasis
This drama is set during the 1980s and 1990s and tells the story of a trio’s dreams, love and friendship
It’s a tale of a music professor at a university in Germany who finds out a shocking truth and travels back to South Korea to start working on becoming a lawyer
Divorce Attorney Shin
Image Credit: JTBC
Image Credit: TVING
It tells the story of students at a high school who are supposed to study hard for their entrance exams but instead they must fight a war against the alien-like creatures appearing in the sky
Duty After School
Image Credit: Netflix
With the success of the first part, the drama will be returning for a second part and will continue the revenge that Moon Dong Eun is taking on her bullies
The Glory Part 2
Image Credit: KBS2
The drama shows the story of an unmarried pregnant woman and an unmarried man who agree to a false contract which leads to romance, pregnancy and raising a child
The Real Deal Has Come!
Image Credit: ENA
Delivery Man
Delivery Man is the story of a boy who drives taxi to make money but only takes ghosts as passengers to grant their wishes and one day meets a girl who does not remember the life before her death
The historical drama tells the story of the three scholars as they unravel the mystery of a disappearance and fall in love with the innkeeper who houses them ahead of their scholar exam
Romantic Guest House
Image Credit: SBS
Image Credit: tvN
Pandora: Beneath the Paradise
Pandora: Beneath the Paradise is an upcoming South Korean television series starring Lee Ji Ah, Lee Sang Yoon, Jang Hee Jin, Park Ki Woong, and Bong Tae Gyu
Image Credit: MBC
The drama is set during the Joseon era and tells the story of a young man who becomes a lawyer to take revenge for the death of his parents
Joseon Lawyer
