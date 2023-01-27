Heading 3

K-dramas related to college students 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 27, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A self-conscious college student undergoes plastic surgery and bullies find new ways to make fun of her despite it until a fellow student helps her

A young weightlifter gets inspired by her childhood friend who is a swimmer to fulfil her dreams

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image Credit: MBC 

BTS’ RM’s Best Fashion Movement

K-dramas based on doctors 

Image Credit: tvN

The drama is based on a webtoon about a college student balancing her studies and working part-time, along with having a relationship with her senior

Cheese In The Trap

Image Credit: KBS2 

A new college student named Yeo Jun is rich, famous and handsome but he has a painful secret that nobody knows 

At a Distance, Spring Is Green 

Image Credit: JTBC 

It’s the story of five young college-going women who become each other’s support and be there for one another 

Hello, My Twenties!

Image Credit: tvN

Reply 1994

Students from different countryside attend a college in Seoul and become true friends with beautiful relationships 

This is a sweet romance drama about a girl who plays Korean traditional music and a rock band player who team up 

Heartstrings

Image Credit: MBC 

Image Credit: JTBC

Nevertheless

Two art classmates seem to be in a romantic relationship but end up in a strange set-up where they struggle against real feelings 

Image Credit: tvN

The two university students who met during a project and fell in love, cross paths once again after many years 

When My Love Blooms

