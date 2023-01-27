Heading 3
K-dramas related to college students
Vedangi Joshi
jan 27, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A self-conscious college student undergoes plastic surgery and bullies find new ways to make fun of her despite it until a fellow student helps her
A young weightlifter gets inspired by her childhood friend who is a swimmer to fulfil her dreams
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image Credit: MBC
Image Credit: tvN
The drama is based on a webtoon about a college student balancing her studies and working part-time, along with having a relationship with her senior
Cheese In The Trap
Image Credit: KBS2
A new college student named Yeo Jun is rich, famous and handsome but he has a painful secret that nobody knows
At a Distance, Spring Is Green
Image Credit: JTBC
It’s the story of five young college-going women who become each other’s support and be there for one another
Hello, My Twenties!
Image Credit: tvN
Reply 1994
Students from different countryside attend a college in Seoul and become true friends with beautiful relationships
This is a sweet romance drama about a girl who plays Korean traditional music and a rock band player who team up
Heartstrings
Image Credit: MBC
Image Credit: JTBC
Nevertheless
Two art classmates seem to be in a romantic relationship but end up in a strange set-up where they struggle against real feelings
Image Credit: tvN
The two university students who met during a project and fell in love, cross paths once again after many years
When My Love Blooms
