Heading 3
K-dramas related to mothers
Vedangi Joshi
jan 28, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: JTBC
Green Mothers' Club
Story of five mothers who enroll their kids in the same grade school and are willing to do anything for their bright future
The story of a mother who wants her kids to go to elite colleges and is ready to overcome any problem
SKY Castle
Image Credit: JTBC
Image Credit: JTBC
The story revolves around a family doctor whose cheating husband results in a troubled relationship with her son
The World of the Married
Image Credit: tvN
The story is of a woman who dies in an unfortunate accident but gets the chance to become a human again and reappears in front of her young daughter
Hi Bye, Mama!
Image Credit: MBC
It is the story of a mother who can do anything to protect her child starring Kim Hee Sun, Kim Yoo Jung, and Ji Hyun Woo
Angry Mom
Image Credit: MBC
Marriage Contract
A single poor woman whose husband dies and now how has to take care of her 7 year old daughter own her own meets a man whose mother is ill and wants to get married in order to save her
The story of a 38 year old mother and housewife learns that she is diagnosed with cancer and she decides to fulfill her dream of attending school
Second 20s
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: tvN
Mother
A school teacher kidnaps a student from her own classroom and pretends to become her mother after she learning that the child is being troubled by her family
Image Credit: RM's Instagram
The story is of a single mom who falls in love with a police officer who lives in a small village starring and stars Gong Hyo Jin, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Ji Seok, Son Dam Bi and Kim Kang Hoon
When the Camellia Blooms
