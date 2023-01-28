Heading 3

K-dramas related to mothers 

 Image Credit: JTBC 

Green Mothers' Club 

Story of five mothers who enroll their kids in the same grade school and are willing to do anything for their bright future 

The story of a mother who wants her kids to go to elite colleges and is ready to overcome any problem 

SKY Castle 

 Image Credit: JTBC 

Image Credit: JTBC 

The story revolves around a family doctor whose cheating husband results in a troubled relationship with her son 

The World of the Married 

Image Credit: tvN 

The story is of a woman who dies in an unfortunate accident but gets the chance to become a human again and reappears in front of her young daughter

Hi Bye, Mama! 

 Image Credit: MBC

It is the story of a mother who can do anything to protect her child starring Kim Hee Sun, Kim Yoo Jung, and Ji Hyun Woo 

Angry Mom 

 Image Credit: MBC

Marriage Contract

A single poor woman whose husband dies and now how has to take care of her 7 year old daughter own her own meets a man whose mother is ill and wants to get married in order to save her 

The story of a 38 year old mother and housewife learns that she is diagnosed with cancer and she decides to fulfill her dream of attending school 

Second 20s 

Image Credit: tvN

Image Credit: tvN

Mother 

A school teacher kidnaps a student from her own classroom and pretends to become her mother after she learning that the child is being troubled by her family 

Image Credit: RM's Instagram

The story is of a single mom who falls in love with a police officer who lives in a small village starring and stars Gong Hyo Jin, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Ji Seok, Son Dam Bi and Kim Kang Hoon   

When the Camellia Blooms

