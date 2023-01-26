Heading 3
K-dramas related to school teachers
Image Credit: KBS2
School 2013
The story of two homeroom teachers who have different personalities from each other as they manage the school’s toughest class and help the students
Song Jong Ho as Yoon Tae Woong is a teacher and the older brother of a high school student but things become complicated when two brothers start falling for the same girl
Reply 1997
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: KBS2
Teacher Kang Oh Hyuk is the one who thinks that everyone has talent and potential in them. He helps them overcome their weaknesses and to be more confident
Dream High
Image Credit: OCN
A well-known lawyer with a successful career goes undercover as a teacher at Cheon Myeong High School to reveal the truth of a case that is related to the school
Class of Lies
Image Credit: KBS2
Kang Suk Ho is a genius lawyer who decides to get a job as a teacher in a nearby high school and is a strict teacher who helps the students in improving their studies
Master of Study
Image Credit: tvN
True Beauty
Han Joon Woo played by Oh Eui Shik is a homeroom and literature teacher, with a caring heart
Lee Kang Hoon played by Jeon Suk Ho is one of the most loved in the School series as he guides and encourages his class to do well even when there are difficulties
School 2021
Image Credit: KBS2
Image Credit: Netflix
The Glory
Moon Dong Eun becomes a primary school teacher in order to take revenge on the people who bullied her in school to the point that she decided to drop out
Image Credit: KBS2
Kim Joon Seok, played by Lee Pil Mo, is a teacher and unofficial detective on a mission to search for a missing student
Who Are You: School 2015
