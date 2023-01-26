Heading 3

K-dramas related to school teachers

Image Credit: KBS2 

School 2013 

The story of two homeroom teachers who have different personalities from each other as they manage the school’s toughest class and help the students 

Song Jong Ho as Yoon Tae Woong is a teacher and the older brother of a high school student but things become complicated when two brothers start falling for the same girl 

Reply 1997 

 Image Credit:  tvN 

Image Credit: KBS2

Teacher Kang Oh Hyuk is the one who thinks that everyone has talent and potential in them. He helps them overcome their weaknesses and to be more confident

Dream High 

Image Credit: OCN

A well-known lawyer with a successful career goes undercover as a teacher at Cheon Myeong High School to reveal the truth of a case that is related to the school 

Class of Lies 

Image Credit: KBS2

Kang Suk Ho is a genius lawyer who decides to get a job as a teacher in a nearby high school and is a strict teacher who helps the students in improving their studies

Master of Study 

Image Credit: tvN 

True Beauty 

Han Joon Woo played by Oh Eui Shik is a homeroom and literature teacher, with a caring heart

Lee Kang Hoon played by Jeon Suk Ho is one of the most loved in the School series as he guides and encourages his class to do well even when there are difficulties

School 2021

Image Credit: KBS2

Image Credit: Netflix

The Glory

Moon Dong Eun becomes a primary school teacher in order to take revenge on the people who bullied her in school to the point that she decided to drop out

Image Credit: KBS2

Kim Joon Seok, played by Lee Pil Mo, is a teacher and unofficial detective on a mission to search for a missing student 

Who Are You: School 2015

